Three Hoover science teachers named finalists for Presidential awards

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover City Schools Three teachers from Hoover City Schools were named Alabama finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. At left, Geri Evans, a science, technology, engineering, arts and math teacher at Bluff Park Elementary was named a finalist for the 2020 science award. Amber Mashon (center), who teaches chemistry, anatomy and physiology at Spain Park High School, and Janet Ort (right), who teaches environmental science at Hoover High School, are both 2021 finalists for the science award.

Three teachers from Hoover City Schools have been selected as Alabama finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Geri Evans, a science, technology, engineering, arts and math teacher for all grades at Bluff Park Elementary, was named a finalist for the 2020 award in science.

Also, Amber Mashon, who teaches chemistry, anatomy and physiology to students in grades 10-12 at Spain Park High School, and Janet Ort, who teaches environmental science to students in grades 11-12 at Hoover High, both are finalists for the 2021 award in science.

Finalists for both 2020 and 2021 are scheduled to be honored in Montgomery on Oct. 14 at the Capital City Club.

The award is the nation’s highest honor for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science teachers in kindergarten through 12th grade. The awards program is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Each year, a national committee of prominent mathematicians, scientists, district-level personnel and classroom teachers recommends up to 108 teachers to receive the presidential awards. Up to two teachers — mathematics or science — from each state will receive the award.

Teachers who are selected receive a trip to Washington, D.C., where they attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities. They also receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

Evans, in a press release, said she hopes every day that her passion for science, technology, engineering, arts and math shines through in her classroom.

“Sparking a love for science, technology, engineering and math in my students is a task I embrace,’ she said. “I love what I do and feel honored to be selected as a finalist for this award.”

Mashon said she is so grateful she gets to do what she loves in a place she loves with people she loves every day. “There are countless well-deserving teachers on the front lines of education that do what I do every day,” Mashon said. “I’m still in awe and truly honored to be selected for such a prestigious award, and I'm thankful for Hoover City Schools for providing support and opportunities allowing me to enjoy a profession that can make such a difference in the lives of our young people.”

Ort said this is one of the most meaningful awards for a science or math teacher and to be chosen as a state finalist the first time she was nominated is even more fabulous.

“This recognition, and being chosen as the Alabama Science Teachers Association Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2020, made me realize that amazing HCS teachers of all subjects should be winning all the time,” Ort said. “Our successes do not take place in a vacuum. It takes visionary and supportive administrations and fellow staff members to fulfill dreams. It also happens because someone takes time to nominate another teacher. So I challenge each HCS teacher to find awards for all subject matters and nominate their peers.”