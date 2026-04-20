Teacher, dance instructor Alexandra Casanova

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alexandra Casanova. Alexandra Casanova with her dance students. Alexandra Casanova with her dance students.

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: I was born and raised in Vestavia Hills. I’m now a fourth grade teacher [at Deer Valley Elementary School in Hoover] who also runs a dance instruction business after school. I’ve always loved working with kids and helping them believe in themselves. Whether it’s in the classroom or the studio, I care deeply about creating spaces where students feel seen, challenged and supported.

Q: What do you enjoy doing outside of school in your free time?

A: I run Casanova Dance Instruction, where I work with dancers ranging from elementary school to collegiate level. I offer private lessons and prep clinics, especially for girls preparing for middle school, high school and college dance teams. I absolutely love it. Dance has shaped so much of who I am, and being able to walk alongside these girls in their journey is such a gift. I also love spending time in the Word (Bible) and being with my family, my friends and my dog, Scooby. I enjoy staying active and going to True40 for Pilates, as well.

Q: How long have you been teaching at Deer Valley?

A: I’m currently in my second year there, and it has been such a blessing. Fourth grade is such a pivotal age. They’re still little, but they’re becoming independent thinkers, and I love watching their personalities, confidence and leadership skills develop.

Q: Where did you attend college? Why did you decide to go into education?

A: I began my collegiate journey dancing at Auburn as a Tiger Paw before transferring to the University of Kentucky to continue dancing at the collegiate level. My experiences in college, especially navigating confidence, identity and growth, deeply shaped me. I decided to go into education because I realized how powerful influence is during formative years.

Q: What is something that your students would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I am not quite sure that anything would surprise them with me. They might be surprised to know that I wasn’t always confident. I’ve had seasons of self-doubt, and that’s actually a big part of why I’m so passionate about helping them build confidence early.

Q: Did you have a particular teacher that made an impact on you?

A: One who especially stands out is Jemmie Clements, my former sixth grade science teacher. I now have the incredible privilege of teaching alongside her at Deer Valley. She was my partner teacher last year, and it was such a meaningful, full-circle moment to be reunited with someone who was not only my teacher but also my cheer coach.

Q: What is the most important lesson that you hope students learn from you?

A: I hope they learn that who they are matters more than what they achieve. Yes, excellence is important. Yes, hard work matters. But their identity is not found in performance, grades or comparison. I want them to know they are capable, resilient and uniquely created for a purpose beyond academics. I also hope they learn how to work hard even when things feel uncomfortable. Growth requires discomfort, and that lesson applies far beyond fourth grade.

Q: What is next for you?

A: Right now, I’m fully focused on growing both in the classroom and in my dance instruction business. It has been incredibly exciting to remain in the same grade level and content area for a second year at Deer Valley. There is something so rewarding about being able to dig deeper, refine my craft and truly understand the content on a much deeper level. … I’m also excited to continue building Casanova Dance Instruction and supporting dancers as they prepare for big milestones in their lives.