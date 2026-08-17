State legislators pass out discretionary money to Hoover schools

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools State Reps. Mike Shaw and David Faulkner, center, present checks from their discretionary state funds to the Hoover school system on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

Two state legislators recently allocated some of their discretionary state money to Hoover schools.

State Rep. Mike Shaw allocated $58,500 to Hoover schools, while state Rep. David Faulkner is sending $35,000 for schools in the system.

Of the $58,500 designated by Shaw, $39,000 went to Hoover fine arts programs. He also sent $5,000 to Bluff Park Elementary, $5,000 to Gwin Elementary, $4,000 to Spain Park High School football, $3,000 to help Berry Middle School restart its baton twirling program and $2,500 for the Spain Park cheer program.

There likely will be an allocation for Hoover High in the next grant cycle, Shaw said.

Faulkner is allocating $10,000 to Hoover High School and $5,000 each to Bluff Park Elementary, Gwin Elementary, Shades Mountain Elementary, Simmons Middle School and the Hoover Board of Education. These are the schools in his district, and he does similar amounts for other schools in his district that are in other cities, he said.

He delivered the check to the Hoover Board of Education last week and plans to deliver the other checks to individual schools soon, he said.

Shaw said he can't think of a better way to spend taxpayer money than on schools because schools are so important to the community.