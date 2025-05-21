Spain Park propels 348 Class of 2025 seniors into the world at graduation

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Sc Members of the Spain Park High School Class of 2025 show off their diplomas at their graduation ceremony at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Sc Spain Park High School celebrates the graduation of 348 members of the Class of 2025 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Sc Spain Park High School celebrates the graduation of 348 members of the Class of 2025 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Prev Next

Spain Park High School sent 348 graduates from the Class of 2025 on their way Wednesday night in a ceremony at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center.

Fifty-five percent of the seniors were offered at least one scholarship, with offers totaling almost $26 million. The seniors accepted $13 million of those offers.

Spain Park’s Class of 2025 was accepted into 160 colleges and universities, with 73% of the class planning to attend a four-year college, 15% planning to attend a two-year college, 8% planning to enter either the military or a job straight out of high school and 4% undecided on their plans, school officials said.

Spain Park’s Class of 2025 had a 97.4% graduation rate, and 90 students finished their high school careers with a GPA of 4.0 or higher. The Class of 2025 had eight National Merit Finalists, three National Merit Commended students and five U.S. Presidential Scholar candidates.

Additionally, 33 seniors achieved the Alabama Seal of Biliteracy, meaning they have at least an intermediate level of proficiency in English and at least one other language, while 37 seniors achieved the Global Seal of Biliteracy, school officials said. That amounts to 10% of the senior class.

People attending Wednesday night’s graduation ceremony heard from Valedictorian Rahul Karthik, SGA President Michael Allen, Senior Class President Hagen Holley and Principal Amanda Esslinger. Spain Park High School’s chamber choir also performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and Carl Strommen’s “Like An Eagle.”