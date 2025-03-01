Spain Park's William Russell named 2025 Finley Award winner among 357 seniors

× 1 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson William Russell, the 2025 winner of the Finley Award for outstanding character at Spain Park High School, talks with Finley Committee Chairwoman Aimee George and Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. × 2 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson William Russell, the 2025 winner of the Finley Award for outstanding character at Spain Park High School, gives a hug to his mother, Susanne Russell, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. × 3 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson William Russell is the 2025 winner of the Finley Award for outstanding character at Spain Park High School. × 4 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Members of the Spain Park High School Class of 2025 who were nominated for the Finley Award for outstanding character pose for a photo together on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. × 5 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Members of the Spain Park High School Class of 2025 who were nominated for the Finley Award for outstanding character sit on the front row during a senior assembly on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. × 6 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson William Russell, the 2025 winner of the Finley Award for outstanding character at Spain Park High School, center in light blue, poses for a photo with the Finley Committee on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. × 7 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox talks to the Spain Park High School senior class about the importance of having good character on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. × 8 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson William Russell, the 2025 winner of the Finley Award for outstanding character at Spain Park High School, says a few words after being named the recipient of the award on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. × 9 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson William Russell, the 2025 winner of the Finley Award for outstanding character at Spain Park High School, poses for a photo with his parents, Wes and Susanne Russell, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. × 10 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson William Russell, the 2025 winner of the Finley Award for outstanding character at Spain Park High School, poses for a photo with Spain Park Principal Amanda Esslinger on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. × 11 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson William Russell, the 2025 winner of the Finley Award for outstanding character at Spain Park High School, talks with Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. × 12 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Members of the Spain Park High School Class of 2025 who were nominated for the Finley Award for outstanding character are presented to their peers on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. × 13 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kelly Smitherma of the Strength to Stand Institute, talks the Spain Park High School senior class about character on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. × 14 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Spain Park HIgh School Principal Amanda Esslinger speaks to the senior class about the Finley Award for outstanding character on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. × 15 of 15 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson William Russell, the 2025 winner of the Finley Award for outstanding character at Spain Park High School, talks with Finley Committee Chairwoman Aimee George on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Prev Next

There are 357 seniors in the Class of 2025 at Spain Park High School, but one stood out above the rest when it came time to pick the winner of the Finley Award for outstanding character this year.

The selection was William Russell, described by faculty members and others in the community as a young man who genuinely cares about the people he encounters and shows kindness and respect to people, regardless of whether they share his beliefs.

School officials and the Finley Committee announced Russell as Spain Park’s recipient of the award this year during a senior assembly Friday in the school auditorium.

“William is the type of student who inspires you as a teacher and lifts you up on a daily basis as opposed to you being the one to inspire them,” said Keri Ross, who taught Advanced Placement statistics to Russell last year. “He probably did more for me than I did for him.”

Russell shows a sincere appreciation for the efforts of others, whether students or teachers and is the least self-centered student she has ever encountered, she said.

“He’ll stop by to visit me even though I don’t teach him this year and ask me how my family is doing,” Ross said. “He takes an interest in you as a person, not just as somebody who will fly into your classroom and fly out. If he can do that with adults, you know he’s doing that with his peers.”

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson William Russell, the 2025 winner of the Finley Award for outstanding character at Spain Park High School, gives a hug to his mother, Susanne Russell, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

Russell also is a high achiever. He has a 4.255 GPA and a 31 on his ACT. He is a Spain Park Ambassador, National Honor Society secretary/treasurer, president of the Spain Park chapter of the Distribute Education Clubs of America, vice president of the National Business Honor Society and varsity swim team captain.

Last year, he took on six Advanced Placement classes while at the same maintaining a demanding schedule as a competitive swimmer, Ross said.

“Despite the strain this could have placed on his academics, William demonstrated exceptional responsibility and perseverance,” Ross wrote in a recommendation letter. “He consistently communicated with me before his absences, ensuring he stayed on top of his work and returned fully prepared to keep pace with the class. His proactive approach extended to assessments; if his performance fell short of his expectations, he would actively seek feedback and guidance to improve. Such initiative and determination are rare and inspiring for a teacher, setting William apart as a student who refuses to settle for less than his best.”

Michael Zelwak, an English teacher who coached Russell in track and cross country, said in a recommendation letter that Russell’s resume reflects how dynamic he is, but what doesn’t show on paper is that Russell also has a witty sense of humor that displays his creative and intelligent thought processes.

“William also isn’t afraid to think,” Zelwak wrote. “He has the remarkable ability to maintain his perspective while fairly considering the thoughts of his peers. Never does he disregard people with different beliefs. He is always respectful and kind. He embraces differences and is always willing to view life with an open heart. His mind is impressively perspicacious, and his willingness to acquire knowledge is astounding.”

While Russell is an incredible leader, he remains extremely humble, which is refreshing, Zelwak wrote.

“In my experience, people with William’s aspirations tend to be disingenuous,” Zelwak said. “They do everything to look good on their resume, or they view their relationships with others as a means to an end. This is not William Russell. William is one of the most selfless and gracious people I have ever encountered. I can say with certainty that William Russell will do something remarkable with his life.”

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson William Russell is the 2025 winner of the Finley Award for outstanding character at Spain Park High School.

Jane Bruce, the director of Spain Park’s Business Academy, said in a recommendation letter that Russell is very adaptable when things don’t go as planned.

“He receives criticism as a way to improve himself,” she wrote. “He listens to everyone’s input and makes a final decision by going with what makes the most sense and impacts the organization positively.”

He’s a natural but quite leader, Bruce wrote. “When he speaks, people listen, and he is extremely respectful in his communication and actions,” she said. “He is competent, and people look to him for help and direction.”

Russell said it’s an honor to receive the Finley Award and he was just honored to be among the other nominees because they are all great representatives of the school and the values for which it stands. He thanked the teachers and others in the community who recommended him for the Finley Award.

He plans to attend University of Alabama next year with a major in accounting and a minor in political science.

Aimee George, chairwoman of the Finley Committee, noted that the award is named after the late Berry High School coach Bob Finley, a man revered as a person of integrity who gave of his life in service to others. He was a man who would say hello to everyone he passed in the hallway, who built up other people instead of tearing them down, who saw value in every person and who stayed late after games to clean up the gym or football field.

Kelly Smitherman of the Strength to Stand Institute, told Spain Park’s seniors that being a person of strong character is all about making a distinctive, positive mark on the people around them.

“You guys have left and are leaving your mark on Spain Park High School and Berry Middle School,” Smitherman said. “It comes down to your choices — whether you make quality choices or not-so-quality choices, whether you choose to do right or wrong. People know you by your choices, and people who have good character — they stand out in a crowd. Don’t they? You see them. You know them. Sometimes there’s just something about them. They just do it right. … A lot of times they’re very selfless instead of selfish. It’s not always about them. It’s about the people that are around them.”

Smitherman told the seniors that while only senior receives the Finley Award each year, all of them have the ability to leave a distinctive mark.

He left the students with a quote from a friend about decision making: “Decision making may be driven out of momentary desires rather than long-term goals or rational thinking, leading to poor choices or regrettable actions.”

He encouraged students to take the alternate path and make good decisions.

“When you walk out of this room, you’re going to have the opportunity to make all kind of choices. You’re going to run into all kind of people,” Smitherman said. “You can make a choice to lift somebody up or tear somebody down, to show someone kindness or cruelty, to make them a better person or not. … I challenge you as you go off to your different places all over this state and all over the United States in the future, remember the next choice, the next decision could be the difference maker in a positive or negative way to whoever you encounter.”

The Finley Award also is given to one senior at Hoover High School and one faculty member across Hoover City Schools each year. Read stories about the winners from Hoover High and Hoover City Schools faculty.

Those three winners and other character recognition winners from each school are scheduled to be honored at a banquet at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on March 20.