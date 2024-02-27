Spain Park's Helms, Ross named 2024 Finley Award winners

× Expand Photos by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Spain Park High School senior Josh Helms was the 2024 Finley Award winner among all seniors at Spain Park High School, and Keri Ross was the F2024 inley Award winner among all faculty in Hoover City Schools.

Josh Helms said his road to being named a winner of the Finley Award for outstanding character began his sophomore year.

That’s when he welcomed Jesus into his life.

“Once I realized that Jesus saved me and that he cared for me while I was a sinner, that changed my whole life,” Helms said after he was announced as the award winner Tuesday among all seniors at Spain Park High School. “If God has that much compassion and grace for a person, why can't I show that much grace for someone?”

Helms was one of two people surprised with the Finley Award in the Spain Park High theater Tuesday afternoon. Spain Park math teacher Keri Ross was shocked to learn that she had been tabbed to be the faculty winner of the Finley Award among all faculty in the school system.

A member of the Jaguar basketball team, Helms is an Eagle Scout who is on a leadership team at Riverchase Student Ministries, helping guide middle school students.

Helms said he harps on serving others, and that was evident in the nominations he received. One nominator said his most remarkable attribute is his genuine compassion for his peers.

“He consistently demonstrates inclusivity by actively seeking out opportunities to partner with students who may not always feel included,” science teacher Jenifer Bradley said in a letter.

Spain Park parent Kwa Hatchett said Helms exhibits “immense and palpable godly character. He is that quintessential child that all parents hope will befriend their child.”

Boys basketball coach Chris Laatsch had three of his players, including TJ Lamar and Parker Chase, in the running for the Finley Award. He said the committee’s job of picking one winner from among the host of nominees was a daunting task.

“That being said, Josh is an outstanding young man and such a humble and just a server and a lover of people,” Laatsch said. “I'm not shocked at all that he was chosen.”

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Josh Helms is the winner of the 2024 Finley Award among all the seniors at Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama.

Glen and Kelly Helms are the parents of two Finley Award nominees. Another son, Trey (now a student at Mississippi State), was a runner-up in 2020. The couple said they draw inspiration from their offspring.

“It's wonderful, absolutely wonderful to see what they've accomplished,” Kelly Helms said. “They're both wonderful boys. I'm a little partial.”

Helms said he expects he’ll have a brotherly jab for his older brother that he won the award. That said, the 2024 winner credits his sibling with being a shining example for him.

“I kind of look up to him a lot,” Josh Helms said of his brother. “He's a lot wiser, a lot older than me, and I see a lot of characteristics of Jesus in him that I want to follow.”

FACULTY WINNER

Keri Ross attended the ceremony to see which Spain Park senior would receive the student award. She said she couldn’t believe her ears when she was announced as the faculty winner.

“I was not expecting to be part of it in any form or fashion,” she said. “I was just stunned, stunned.”

Following the ceremony, a fellow faculty member congratulated Ross, saying the recognition was well deserved.

“I don’t know about that,” she said.

“Well,” he replied, “I do.”

Spain Park parent Susan Kendrick said in a nomination letter that Ross is able to demonstrate and convey not just her knowledge of the material but also her love for learning, and excellence.

“I believe her passion for the material is contagious,” Kendrick wrote. “But it is her leadership that helps her students grow in responsibility. She believes in her students, expects the best from them and helps them work to make it happen.”

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Spain Park High School math teacher Keri Ross, at right, is congratulated for winning the 2024 Finley Award for outstanding character among all faculty who work for Hoover City Schools.

Parents Michael and Jana Lee cited the extra effort Ross gave in working with their son as he battled cancer.

“Mrs. Ross stepped in that gap for our son,” the Lees said in a letter. “When we were overwhelmed with chemo treatments and doctor’s appointments, she made sure he was not only on top of his math assignments, but all of his assignments.”

Spain Park Principal Amanda Esslinger said Ross is a great teacher and great person.

“When kids come into her room, they feel loved and cared for and encouraged,” Esslinger said. “It is not uncommon for us to hear students say, parents say that she's firm and she sets expectations, but she does everything that she can do to help students meet those expectations, and to do it in a way that they believe in themselves.”

The principal said Ross is quick to say that people don't sign up to take a math class. They have to take a math class.

“But there are kids that sign up for AP Stats because she is the AP Stats teacher,” Esslinger said, “and they've heard what a great teacher, what a great person she is and how she cares for her students.”

The Finley Committee, a group made up of people from both inside and outside the school system, on Monday announced Phanuelle Manuel as the Finley Award winner among Hoover High seniors. Read more about Manuel here.

Helms, Manuel and Ross will be honored at a banquet scheduled at the Finley Center for March 22, along with character award winners from other grade levels at schools across the district.