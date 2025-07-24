Spain Park Dazzlers to hold dance camp July 29-31

× Expand Photo from Spain Park Dazzlers Instagram page Spain Park Dazzlers

The Spain Park Dazzlers dance team is holding its 2025 summer dance camp for girls from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade next week, July 29-31.

Girls of all levels are welcome to register for a chance to learn dance techniques, play games and participate in energy-packed activities Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants also will have an opportunity to perform with the Spain Park Dazzlers during the school’s community pep rally to kick off the new football season.

The cost for the dance camp is $100 and includes a T-shirt, craft and a daily snack.

For more information, email dancingwiththedazzlers@gmail.com.