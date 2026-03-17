Spain Park anglers win high school fishing tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Major League Fishing

Spain Park High School anglers James Monson and Greyson Price won the MLF Abu Garcia High School Fishing Open at Lake Eufaula on March 16.

The pair brought in five bass weighing 20 pounds, 1 ounce to secure first place in the tournament.

With the win, Monson and Price qualified for the 2026 High School Fishing National Championship, along with the second-place team from Lawton Chiles High School in Florida.

The no-entry fee event featured teams from across multiple states, with the top 10% of competitors advancing to the national championship.