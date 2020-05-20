South Shades Crest Elementary to get second pre-K classroom

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Greystone pre-K Aug 2019 (2) Students take part in a pre-kindergarten class at Greystone Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, in August 2019.

The Hoover school system has received additional funding from the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education to add a sixth First Class pre-kindergarten classroom for the 2020-21 school year, Superintendent Kathy Murphy told the school board Tuesday night.

The additional pre-K classroom will be put at South Shades Crest Elementary School, which already has one pre-K classroom, Murphy said.

This past school year, Hoover received $600,000 in state grants to add one pre-K classroom for 18 students at each of five elementary schools: Green Valley, Greystone, Gwin, Rocky Ridge and South Shades Crest.

Demand was extremely high for the pre-K classrooms, and school officials were so pleased with the results that they sought new $120,000 grants to add two more pre-K classrooms at South Shades Crest and one additional pre-K classroom at both Green Valley and Greystone elementary schools.

The district also sought money to add a pre-K classroom at Shades Mountain and Trace Crossings elementary schools.

However, in the first round of grants for the 2020-21 school year, Hoover received funding for just the one additional pre-K class at South Shades Crest, Murphy said. There will be a second round of grants to come, so it’s still possible there could be one or more additional pre-K classrooms coming, she said. “Stay tuned.”

Still, South Shades Crest Principal Kara Scholl was excited to get a second pre-K class at her school, Murphy said.

Just because a pre-K classroom is at a particular school does not mean that only students from that school zone can attend. Hoover’s pre-K program is set up based on middle school attendance zones.

So any pre-K child who lives in the Bumpus Middle School attendance zone, including students who would be headed to Trace Crossings or Deer Valley elementary schools, could be eligible for selection for the pre-K classrooms at South Shades Crest.

However, space is very limited for the pre-K classrooms, with only 18 students in each.

This past year, parents of 386 children expressed interest, but there was room for only 90 pre-K students across the district. Students were selected in a random drawing.

The pre-K program was free the first year, but Hoover plans to charge tuition for the second year, as school officials indicated they would from the beginning. The tuition amount will be on a sliding fee scale set up by the state’s Office of School Readiness and will be based on household income and family size, Assistant Superintendent Tera Simmons said.

The $120,000 grants from the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education for a first-year pre-K classroom cover the cost of a lead teacher, auxiliary teacher, tables, cubby hole shelves, curriculum, field trips and parental engagement activities.

In other business Tuesday night, the Hoover school board: