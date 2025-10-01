Shades Mountain Elementary to host Hoover Health and Wellness Fair

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shades Mountain Elementary School Students from the Riverchase Career Connection Center's Health Science Academy teach CPR at the 2024 Hoover Community Health and Wellness Fair at Shades Mountain Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Shades Mountain Elementary School this Saturday, Oct. 4, is hosting its third annual Hoover Community Health and Wellness Fair.

The event will be at the school at 2250 Sumpter St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include health and wellness resources from local companies and organizations, food trucks, children’s games, activities and prizes.

“This fair is a wonderful opportunity for families to celebrate health, community and fun together,” said Elisabeth Goodman, the school nurse at Shades Mountain and event organizer. “We look forward to welcoming everyone for a day full of learning and connection.”

For more information, contact Goodman at 205-439-3130.