Shades Mountain Elementary to host community health fair Saturday

Shades Mountain Elementary School is hosting a free community health fair today (Saturday, Oct. 19) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair is offering access to a wide range of services that include math and reading resources, health screenings, fitness demonstrations, mental health support and nutrition advice. Attendees will also have access to various local health care providers.

In addition to more than 20 organizations and businesses, there will be food trucks and activities for children. Kulture City’s sensory activation vehicle will be on site for any attendees in need of sensory relief during the event.

This event is being championed by the school nurse, Elisabeth Goodman and other Hoover community members.

Shades Mountain Elementary is one of 12 Hoover schools recently named among America’s Healthiest Schools for 2024 by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. The school is at 2250 Sumpter St.