Shades Mountain Elementary named 2023 U.S. Green Ribbon School

× Expand Photo from Shades Mountain Elementary School website Dr. Michal Robinson, an education specialist with the Alabama Department of Education, at right, poses for a photo with students at Shades Mountain Elementary School after the school was selected as a 2023 U.S. Green Ribbon School for promoting environmental sustainability education and practices.

The U.S. Department of Education this week announced that Shades Mountain Elementary School in Hoover is among 26 schools, 11 school districts and four postsecondary institutions receiving a 2023 U.S. Green Ribbon School award for promoting environmental sustainability education and practices.

The nominees were selected from a pool of candidates nominated by 18 states.

Shades Mountain Elementary has been involved in environmental education for many years, but the U.S. Department of Education cited several efforts in recent years that helped the school earn the Green Ribbon School designation this year:

Shades Mountain students participated in a 2017 “Cool Schools” project that was part of the National Wildlife Federation’s Eco-School USA program, in which students inventoried classrooms to discover ways of reducing energy and the school’s carbon footprint and walked through all areas of the school to evaluate energy efficiency.

The school received a grant to install two Brita water-filling stations, allowing students to use reusable water bottles rather than plastic water bottles.

Girl Scout Troop 746 led a project to recycle markers through the Crayola ColorCycle Program.

The Shades Mountain Elementary Environmental Club wrote an EcoCode for the school and spearheaded a “Trick or Trash” program.

Fourth graders led the annual Arbor Day celebration, focusing on the importance of trees on campus.

The school has an outdoor classroom and butterfly garden, planted and maintained by various grade levels.

All students participate in science, technology, engineering, arts and math activities and the Alabama Math, Science and Technology Initiative.

Shades Mountain Principal Kevin Erwin said in a press release that the school is proud to represent Alabama and Hoover City Schools as a U.S. Green Ribbon School.

“Our community values the beautiful examples of nature surrounding our school, and the teachers of Shades Mountain make sure the students here are exposed to the learning opportunities all around our campus,” Erwin said. “We certainly realize how blessed that we are to be located in such a wonderful place.”

The Gulf Shores school system was the only other entity from Alabama to receive a 2023 Green Ribbon School award. See the complete list of national honorees here and Shades Mountain Elementary’s application for the award here.

