Setting the tone

Photo by Richard Force. Photo by Richard Force. Photo by Richard Force.

Friday nights under the lights hit differently in Hoover, with the Hoover and Spain Park high school bands each bringing their own brand of pageantry to their home stadiums. Both programs field drum majors who set a precise, commanding tone well before kickoff, and by halftime, the formations, horns and drumlines turn the field into its own kind of show. Whether it’s the Buccaneers or the Jaguars on the home sideline, the sound carries the same way, filling the stadium firing up the crowd.