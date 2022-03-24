Rocky Ridge teacher wins $25,000 Milken Award

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Rocky Ridge Elementary School fourth grade teacher Kaitlin McPeake with her homeroom students after receiving the Milken Educator Award during an assembly at her school March 4.

Rocky Ridge Elementary School fourth grade teacher Kaitlin McPeake was named a recipient of the Milken Educator Award last month, a national award recognizing excellence in teaching that often is considered the equivalent of an Oscar award for movies.

A representative from the Milken Family Foundation joined state education Superintendent Eric Mackey and a host of Hoover officials and past Milken Award winners from Alabama to honor McPeake in an assembly with her entire school.

“I’m just overwhelmed and floored by this. It kind of took my breath away,” McPeake said after receiving the award, which comes with a $25,000 prize. “I work with so many amazing educators, and I know there are amazing educators in this state and in this city.”

All the teachers work so hard and often don’t get a lot of recognition for it, so “to be able to be the face of education for our school and for our district — to have that honor and recognition, that just means the world,” McPeake said.

McPeake, who was the Hoover school system’s Elementary Teacher of the Year for the 2019-20 school year, has been teaching for nine years, and is currently in her fifth year at Rocky Ridge.

Rocky Ridge Principal Dil Uswatte, a Milken Educator Award recipient in 2009 when she was a teacher at Berry Middle School, said McPeake is an incredible teacher who is inspiring to so many people, including her students, fellow teachers and other staff.

“She just brings that positive energy that makes you want to be a better teacher and a better person, quite frankly,” Uswatte said.

McPeake is known for using a hands-on approach to teaching that brings education to life for her students.

She started an Electrical Engineering Academy that includes multiple stations where students tackle real-life electrical problems with guidance from parents and other community members with engineering and STEM backgrounds.

Her students participate in a “Shark Tank” project, where they research, design and present products that are judged by people in the community, and she has a “Glow-ometry Day'' in which black lights and glow sticks bring an added dimension to geometry problems.

McPeake uses costumes, creative props and other tools to engage her students and immerse them in high-energy environments so they can learn better, and her students are required to collaborate, critique their own work and redesign solutions to problems.

She created a morning math club for grades 3-5, leading almost 100 students through math challenges before school, and has been instrumental in setting up Girls Engaged in Math and Science teams at each grade level in her school.

She meets with students to set learning goals, provides multiple pathways to meet their targets and works hard to connect and build meaningful relationships with each child, Uswatte said.

She facilitates professional development for teachers at her school and other schools and every Monday sends an inspirational message to the entire Rocky Ridge staff to motivate them for the week.

McPeake, who struggled when she was a young student, said she uses the negative classroom experiences she had as a child to motivate her to reach every single student.

“Every day a student comes into my room, I take every moment with them to make a difference in their life and hopefully instill things so they can make a difference in others’ lives,” she said.

Since 1987, The Milken Family Foundation has given out $70 million in cash awards to individuals and a total of more than $140 million in funding to the awards initiative, which includes professional development opportunities throughout award recipients’ careers.

This year, the Milken Foundation is giving out more than 60 Milken Educator Awards nationally, which is double the normal amount because the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on the effort last year, said Jane Foley, a senior vice president with the foundation.

McPeake is the fifth educator associated with Hoover City Schools who has received the Milken Educator Award. Others who received it while working in Hoover schools include Assistant Superintendent Ron Dodson (who received it while at Hoover High School in 1998), Uswatte (in 2009) and Vinnie Chiaramonte (who received it while working at Bumpus Middle School in 2017). Suzanne Culbreth, a former Hoover teacher who has retired, won the Milken in 1999 while at Opelika High School.