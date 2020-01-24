Rocky Ridge, Berry educators named 2019-20 Hoover Teachers of the Year

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. 191218_Kaitlin_McPeake Kaitlin McPeake, right, a fourth-grade teacher at Rocky Ridge Elementary School, helps Jaidane Nixon with geometry puzzles during a Glow-ometrylesson Dec. 18. McPeake is the 2019-20 Hoover Elementary Teacher of the Year. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. 191218_Rebecca_Besch Rebecca Besch, a seventh-grade English language arts teacher at Berry Middle School, works with students on a lesson Dec. 18. Besch is the 2019-20 Hoover Secondary Teacher of the Year. Prev Next

Kaitlin McPeake struggled as a young student.

“I was the kid that was always off track, moving around the room and couldn’t focus,” she said. “I was told that I would never amount to anything.”

The words stung hard, but she proved them wrong. Now, a fourth-grade teacher at Rocky Ridge Elementary School, McPeake was recently named the Hoover school system’s 2019-20 Elementary Teacher of the Year from among all the teachers in Hoover’s 10 elementary schools and one intermediate school.

She and Rebecca Besch, Hoover’s Secondary Teacher of the Year from Berry Middle School, are now being considered for Alabama Teacher of the Year.

McPeake said it was her negative classroom experiences as a child that motivates her to try to reach every single student so they won’t feel the way she felt from second to ninth grade.

It was in high school that she learned not all teachers cast struggling students aside and speak negatively toward them. She caught a passion for reaching students where they are, speaking life into them and helping them succeed.

McPeake spent her first four years as a teacher at West Pensacola Elementary School in Escambia County, Florida. She moved to Rocky Ridge Elementary in 2017 and is in her third year there.

She has made quite an impression on students, faculty and parents, Rocky Ridge Principal Dil Uswatte said.

“She is one of the most innovative, creative teachers I have ever met,” Uswatte said. “Her energy inside and outside the classroom cannot be matched.”

McPeake is known for transforming her classroom into creative environments to make learning fun for her students.

One day in December was Glow-ometry Day, where the regular lights were turned off and the classroom was lit up with glow-in-the-dark items. Students rotated among stations, trying to solve geometric problems and earning glow-in-the-dark gear if they did. When students were told it was time to go to physical education, some sighed because they wanted to keep working on their geometry problems.

McPeake also created an Electrical Engineering Academy, where parent volunteers, many with engineering or related backgrounds, helped guide students through stations to solve real-life electrical problems. The entire fourth grade took turns going through it, and students brimmed with excitement as they waited to enter, Uswatte said.

“You never know what you’re going to see when you’re in her room,” Uswatte said. “She’s kind of like the Walt Disney of education. She brings a little bit of magic to everything she does. She really is amazing.”

Susanne Russell, a parent at Rocky Ridge, helped judge “Shark Tank” projects that McPeake’s students had prepared. Teams of students created companies and products based on biologic processes, calculated the cost to manufacture the products, came up with an appropriate sales price and a business plan, and made commercials to advertise the products.

“I am still impressed that these fourth-graders were able to understand such concepts as profit margin,” Russell wrote in a letter nominating McPeake for teacher of the year. “Their ability to design and produce a commercial using their school-provided Chromebooks was amazing also.”

McPeake initiated a new math club at Rocky Ridge, and it’s open to students of all abilities.

“It seems magical to me that we have almost 100 students that beg their parents to bring them to school early each week to do math for fun,” Uswatte said.

McPeake also inspired a teacher in each grade at the school to sponsor a Girls Engaging in Math and Science team, and she sponsors the National Elementary School Honor Society and Girls on the Run after-school program.

Abbey Northington, a first-grade teacher, said McPeake spends time outside of school supporting both current and former students in their extracurricular activities. “Her students know that she cares about them as an individual, and this allows them to grow in their academics,” Northington wrote in a nomination letter.

SECONDARY TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Rebecca Besch, Hoover’s Secondary Teacher of the Year, has been teaching for 20 years and is in her fourth year at Berry Middle School, where she teaches seventh-grade English language arts.

Prior to that, she taught at Our Lady of the Valley for three years, Little Oak Middle School in Slidell, Louisiana, for 12 years and Kentwood Elementary in Kentwood, Louisiana, for one year.

“Rebecca is one of the most talented teachers I’ve ever worked with in terms of her ability to create really positive first impressions and strong relationships with students,” Berry Principal Chris Robbins said. “She’s a relationship builder. This is evident when you walk in her classroom.”

Within the first couple of weeks of school, she made phone calls to each student’s family to introduce herself, Robbins said.

Berry parent Melody Greene wrote in a nomination letter that she received an email from Besch before this school year even began, introducing her teaching team with a picture and including an overview of daily procedures.

“My daughter, Jackson, smiled as she read the email and looked at the picture,” Greene wrote. “The email calmed her nerves, and I had a good feeling about the upcoming year.”

On the second day of school, Besch left a voicemail for Greene. “On the phone message, she introduced herself and talked about how excited she was to have Jackson this year, and I cried,” Greene said. “I could tell just by the tone of Mrs. Besch’s voice that she loved her calling as a teacher and did truly value relationships with parents and students.”

Robbins said Besch thinks outside of the box and is not afraid to try new methods of instruction to reach her students.

Besch obtained a grant for flexible seating arrangements in her classroom, including exercise balls, couches and coffee bar seating. She also uses light filters, which have a calming effect by diffusing the harsh glare of fluorescent lights and reducing flickering and eye strain.

“It definitely sets an atmosphere in her classroom where kids are comfortable to be themselves and try things they might not otherwise have tried,” Robbins said. “She pushes her kids as readers and writers to think outside the box.”

Dianna Minor, a literacy coach at Berry, said research has shown that flexible seating environments help students feel empowered by having some degree of choice and control over their environment.

“It is also conducive to open collaboration, communication, creativity and critical thinking, which all are best practice in education,” Minor wrote in a nomination letter. “Because of her willingness to try something new to benefit the students, many teachers have followed her lead and have transformed their own classrooms to environments that are more student-centered.”

Throughout her 20 years of teaching, Besch has obtained nine grants to put engaging resources in the hands of her students. She is the seventh-grade teacher representative on Berry’s Positive Behavior Intervention and Support team, has served as a mentor for several first-year teachers, hosted college students as observers and student teachers, and was selected to take part in the inaugural year of the A+ College Ready Training Academy to train fellow educators.

She implemented a “Think Tank” student study group that meets twice a week to give students a chance to seek extra help from peers or a teacher, serves as the yearbook advisor and advisor for a Student Support Services group of students who meet two to three times a week to discuss ways to act as ambassadors of kindness for fellow students and staff.

She is a technology guru who patiently assists fellow teachers with technical questions, and she collaborates well with special education and intervention teachers to help bridge kids’ learning gaps, Minor said.

“She has a strong compassion for her students and is constantly seeking ways to accelerate their learning and growth,” Minor said. “She has a genuine heart for diverse learners and truly wants them to become lifelong learners.”