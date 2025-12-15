Riverchase's Miller named Hoover's Elementary Teacher of the Year

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Riverchase Elementary School teacher Callie Miller, center, is congratulated by one of her students and her principal after being named Hoover's Elementary Teacher of the Year on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.

Hoover school officials on Friday named Riverchase Elementary School teacher Callie Miller as the Hoover Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Miller taught for seven years at Brookwood Elementary School in Tuscaloosa County before coming to Riverchase last year. She teaches 11 students with the most severe disabilities in a self-contained classroom but works hard to ensure that her students are active and visible members of the school community at large, Principal Taylar Posey said.

Even though her students have severe challenges, Miller still expects the most out of them, Posey said.

“She sets high expectations. She wants them to participate and learn social skills,” Posey said. “She has a love for all of her students. She wants them to be able to grow and learn.”

Miller is the lead exceptional education teacher at Riverchase and serves on the school’s leadership team and accreditation team. She also has served as a teacher mentor and is the head of Sunshine Committee, which organizes socials for faculty and staff.

Here are the Teachers of the Year from other Hoover elementary schools who were considered for the district award:

Ashley Caffey - Bluff Park Elementary

Kimberly Fain - Deer Valley Elementary

Alyssa Pitts - Green Valley Elementary

Karla Smith - Greystone Elementary

Gwenda Gregg - Gwin Elementary

Allison Byrd - Rocky Ridge Elementary

Julia Danley - Shades Mountain Elementary

Galey Thomas - South Shades Crest Elementary

Kelly Jones - Trace Crossing Elementary

Christy Bain – Brock’s Gap Intermediate

School officials also last week named Krystal Pettit, a seventh grade teacher at Simmons Middle School, as the Hoover Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Read more about Miller and Pettit in the January print edition of the Hoover Sun.