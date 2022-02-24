Riverchase principal honored as 2022 Finley character award winner

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The students at Riverchase Elementary hold signs of congratulations as they cheer for their school principal, Alice Turney, as she is recognized as the faculty winner of the 2022 Finley Award for character by the Hoover school system and the Finley Committee on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Dee Fowler, Hoover City Schools superintendent, hugs Riverchase Elementary School Principal Alice Turney as Turney is recognized as the faculty winner of the 2022 Finley Award for character by the Hoover school system and the Finley Committee on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mark Edwards, one of the Finley Committee members, speaks about Riverchase Elementary School Principal Alice Turney as Turney is recognized as the faculty winner of the 2022 Finley Award for character by the Hoover school system and the Finley Committee on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mark Edwards, one of the Finley Committee members, speaks about Riverchase Elementary School Principal Alice Turney as Turney is recognized as the faculty winner of the 2022 Finley Award for character by the Hoover school system and the Finley Committee on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Dee Fowler, Hoover City Schools superintendent, speaks about Riverchase Elementary School Principal Alice Turney as Turney is recognized as the faculty winner of the 2022 Finley Award for character by the Hoover school system and the Finley Committee on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The students at Riverchase Elementary hold signs of congratulations as they cheer for their school principal, Alice Turney, as she is recognized as the faculty winner of the 2022 Finley Award for character by the Hoover school system and the Finley Committee on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Jason Gaston, former public relations coordinator for Hoover City Schools, hugs Alice Turney, principal at Riverchase Elementary School, as Turney is recognized as the faculty winner of the 2022 Finley Award for character by the Hoover school system and the Finley Committee on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The students at Riverchase Elementary hold signs of congratulations as they cheer for their school principal, Alice Turney, as she is recognized as the faculty winner of the 2022 Finley Award for character by the Hoover school system and the Finley Committee on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

Riverchase Elementary School Principal Alice Turney is the 2022 faculty winner of the Finley character award, chosen from among all employees of Hoover City Schools, the Finley Committee announced today.

The announcement came in a surprise gathering outside the school where all the children and teachers were called outside to celebrate and Turney was told there was a problem outside she needed to address.

When she arrived, the entire student body and faculty were outside, along with the superintendent, other central office personnel, Finley Committee members, her family and other guests.

Mark Edwards, chairman of the Finley Committee, said Turney is a fantastic example of the type of outstanding character displayed by former Berry High School coach Bob Finley, who died in 1994 and was greatly loved in the community.

The Finley Committee each year gives out its top character awards to one faculty member in the school system and one senior at each high school.

The Finley Award is given to people who set high standards for themselves, assume responsibility where appropriate, exhibit quiet leadership, encourage others, demonstrate an outstanding work ethic, have genuine concern for others, show respect for others, have a humble manner, are honest and set a positive example for their peers.

Turney was nominated as someone who has a servant approach to leadership, drive for excellence and heart of compassion and kindness. She has created an environment at Riverchase Elementary that is much like a family, making both students and employees feel loved and accepted, a nominator wrote.

She routinely goes out of her way to demonstrate kindness and compassion for students, employees and families as they face difficult times, nominators wrote.

When Edwards made the announcement of her selection today, students spontaneously began repeatedly chanting “Dr. Turney.”

Turney said she was overwhelmed by receiving the award because she knows there are so many deserving people in the Hoover school system.

“You guys mean so much to me,” she told her students and staff. “I am so happy to share this moment with you. I just want to thank you for inspiring me to be better every day. Y’all mean so much to me.”

Turney will be honored along with other character award winners at the Finley Awards Banquet set for March 24. Read more about Turney and other award winners in a future print edition of the Hoover Sun.