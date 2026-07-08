Ready for the world

Photos courtesy of Jake Cannon/Hoover City Schools

Hoover City Schools sent two classes of students into the world in May, as Hoover High graduated 733 seniors and Spain Park High celebrated 335 graduates from the Class of 2026. Combined, the two schools drew more than $64 million in scholarship offers. Academic distinction was on full display across both campuses, with 179 Hoover students and 87 Spain Park students finishing with a 4.0 or better GPA, and the two schools combined for 17 National Merit Finalists. Graduates from both schools will attend a combined 266 colleges and universities nationwide.