RC3 to host second annual car show Nov. 14

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools

The Riverchase Career Connection Center will host its second annual car show on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the RC3 campus.

The event, hosted by the RC3 Automotive Academy and MOB Inc., is open to anyone who would like to bring a vehicle, with trophies awarded for Best in Show and Best Student Car. Lunch will be available from the RC3 Culinary Academy, and tours of the facility will be offered throughout the day.

The car show doubles as an open house of sorts for Hoover City Schools families. Middle and high school students and their parents can explore the facility, meet instructors and learn about the academies and career paths available to HCS students.

Attendees can also bring donated items for a Christmas box supply drive benefiting deployed troops.