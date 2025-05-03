Rainstorm didn't stop Derby & Dining fundraiser for Hoover City Schools Foundation

× 1 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Megan Seaton and Caroline Hollingsworth were among guests at the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025. × 2 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Bevin Tomlin, president of the Hoover City Schools Foundation board of directors, talks at the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025. × 3 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Lee and Krista Surtees were among guests at the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025. × 4 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Porsha Young and Layla Hamilton were among guests at the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025. × 5 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Briana Morton places a bid in the silent auction at the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025. × 6 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson About 175 people attended the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025. × 7 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Paul Dangel welcomes peple to the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025. × 8 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Reed and Will Lochamy, co-hosts of the "Oh Brother Radio" show on Birmingham Mountain Radio, serve as auctioneers and emcees at the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025. × 9 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A jersey autographed by Hoover High School alumnus and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was among silent auction items at the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025. × 10 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Jason and Kristin Bundren were among guests at the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025. × 11 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Guests mingle at the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025. × 12 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Bluff Park Elementary School Principal Ami Weems talks about what the Hoover City Schools Foundation has done for her school at the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025. × 13 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hunter and Krimson Revis were among guests at the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025. × 14 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Alan and Donna West were among guests at the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025. × 15 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Traci Fox and Tynette Lynch were among guests at the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025. × 16 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Lee and Krista Surtees were among guests at the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025. × 17 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Guests make their way through the food line at the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025. × 18 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Debra Smith and Alethea Carter were among guests at the 2025 Derby and Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Oris & Oak event center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 2, 2025. Prev Next

The weather may have been rainy and windy Friday night in Hoover, but that didn’t keep the Hoover City Schools Foundation from having a bright and festive Derby and Dining fundraiser.

Organizers made adjustments and moved their outdoor pavilion dinner into the barn at the Oris & Oak event center in Bluff Park.

About 175 people attended this year’s event, most decked out in Kentucky Derby attire, with fancy women’s hats and lots of pastel colors for the men.

The event raised about $40,000 for the foundation, including $13,000 in ticket sales, $9,000 in sponsorships, $3,350 from a live auction, $8,500 from a silent auction, $3,660 from raffles and $2,000 in other donations, Executive Director Ann Marie Harvey said.

The sunshine weather Friday morning was a little deceiving.

“We spent all day decorating that pavilion, and it was beautiful,” Harvey said. “It just kind of broke my heart [when the rainstorm came]. I was just really disappointed.”

The foundation had to cancel the planned horse appearances and the plans for live music, but the event was able to carry on, and the people who bought tickets came.

“I was amazed that as many people came as there were because the weather was just absolutely atrocious,” Harvey said. “It just goes to show that people really support our schools.”

At the live auction, a 3-night stay at a Logan Martin Lake home in Alpine sold for $800, while a basketball autographed by Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats went for $400.

Two separate bidders won a ride to school for six students in the Hoover Police Department’s Bearcat tactical vehicle for $700 each, and another bidder won a ride to school for two students in the Police Department’s Porsche for $350.

There also was a “Let’s Play Ball” package that included four tickets to a Birmingham Barons baseball game, a parking pass, a game-worn jersey, as well as a chance to throw out the first pitch and serve as a live announcer for half an inning. That package auctioned for $400.

Items in the silent auction included a one-month membership to Burn Boot Camp, two tickets to a show at Red Mountain Theatre, a framed and signed Marlon Humphrey football jersey, two tickets to the Southern Voices Festival, a round of golf at Greystone Golf and Country Club, jewelry, a floral oil painting, a handmade custom wooden stovetop cover, a private horse riding lesson and trips to places such as Antigua and Saint James Barbados, among many other auction items.

This year, the foundation also gave out a new Lasting Impression Award to three educators who embody dedication, innovation and excellence in education. This year’s award winners were: Kristen Belcher, a special education teacher at Greystone Elementary; Alethea Carter, the lead teacher in the Riverchase Career Connection Center’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Academy; and Tamera Carter, an eighth grade English teacher at Bumpus Middle School.

× Expand Photos by Jon Anderson Winners of the Hoover City Schools Foundation's 2025 Lasting Impression Awards were, from left, Bumpus Middle School English teacher Tamera Carter, Greystone Elementary special education teacher Kristen Belcher and Riverchase Career Connection Center Culinary Arts & Hospitality Academy lead teacher Alethea Carter.

The meal for the fundraiser was provided by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, while hors d’oeuvres were from Nori Hibachi Ramen Sushi Bar, and dessert came from students at the Riverchase Career Connection Center’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Academy, The Whole Scoop and Blue Bell Ice Cream. Drinks were provided by Hoover Steaks and Wine, Brock’s Gap Brewery, Leiper’s Fork Distillery, Milo’s Tea Co. and Coca-Cola of Birmingham.

Will and Reed Lochamy, co-hosts of the “Oh Brother Radio” show on Birmingham Mountain Radio, served as emcees for the evening.

The Hoover City Schools Foundation, established in 1992, supports Hoover schools by funding enhanced academic opportunities through grants, scholarships and academic programs. Over the past three years, the foundation has given out more than $200,000 to Hoover teachers and schools.