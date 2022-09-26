Public invited to Hoover High 2022 homecoming parade

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover High Sc 210926_HV_homecoming_parade2 Hoover High School held its 2021 homecoming parade on Sept. 26, 2021. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover High Sc 210926_HV_homecoming_parade3 Hoover High School held its 2021 homecoming parade on Sept. 26, 2021. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover High Sc 210926_HV_homecoming_parade4 Hoover High School held its 2021 homecoming parade on Sept. 26, 2021. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover High Sc HV homecoming parade route 2022 This map shows the route of the Hoover High School homecoming parade for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from the parking lot at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium to the on-campus football stadium at Hoover High. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover High Sc 210926_HV_homecoming_parade1 The Hoover High School Buccanettes participate in the school's homecoming parade on Sept. 26, 2021. Prev Next

The Hoover High School Student Government Association is inviting the public to attend its 2022 homecoming parade on and near the school campus on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, proceed along Champions Way, turn left onto Buccaneer Drive and end at the on-campus football stadium called “The Ship,” SGA President Kyle Gullahorn said.

Participants in the parade are expected to include the Hoover Bucs football team, band, Buccanettes dance team, cheerleaders, members of the homecoming court, several school organizations and sports teams, youth football teams and a Bluff Park Scout troop.

Proceeds from parade entrance fees, the homecoming dance and spirit nights will go to the Hope for Autumn Foundation, which provides financial assistance to families battling childhood cancer, supports childhood cancer research through Children’s of Alabama and increases community awareness of childhood cancer.

Last year, the SGA was able to donate $4,500 to the Hope for Autumn Foundation following homecoming week, Gullahorn said.

This year’s homecoming king and queen will be announced at the homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 7, he said.