Public input sought for Hoover City Schools superintendent search

The Alabama Association of School Boards is seeking public input about the search for Hoover City Schools’ next superintendent.

People in the community will have an opportunity to attend public input meetings at the Hoover Senior Center this Wednesday, Jan. 6, or to provide information through an online survey until Thursday, Jan. 7.

The Alabama Association of School Boards, which was hired by the Hoover Board of Education to help with the superintendent search, wants to know what kind of skills and experience people think the next superintendent should have.

Other questions the association wants addressed include what people consider to be the most important challenges facing the school system and whether the board should hire the next superintendent from among current school system employees or look for someone who already has superintendent experience.

Here is the schedule for meetings at the Hoover Senior Center Wednesday:

11 a.m. –noon — Parents and community members

1:30–2:30 p.m. — Principals and system administrators

3–4 p.m. — Public officials

4:15–5:15 p.m. — Hoover City Schools employees

5:30–6:30 p.m. — Parents, employees and the community

People who would rather provide information via the online survey can do so at surveymonkey.com/r/Hoover2021.

All survey input is anonymous, according to Susan Salter, the director of leadership development for the Alabama Association of School Boards.

School board members have been asked not to attend the public input meetings because people frequently want to talk with board members about other issues than a superintendent search, Salter said.

A representative for the Alabama Association of School Boards will share the findings from the public input meetings and survey at a public meeting or work session of the school board sometime this month, Salter said.