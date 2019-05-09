Prince of Peace Catholic School’s fourth grade class held winter clothing drive

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic School The POP fourth grade class collected cold weather gear for students in Cincinnati with their “Project Alleluia.”

Prince of Peace Catholic School’s fourth grade class held a successful one-day winter clothing drive in April for Ohio families in need.

The service project was named “Project Alleluia” because it occurred just a couple days after Easter. Parishioners Bob and Kathy McCabe approached Principal Connie Angstadt with the idea of the school holding a clothing drive now that winter weather is over and parents are ready for spring closet cleaning.

Fourth grade teachers Kati Horton and Kelly Smith jumped in with their students to help. Word went out to parents and the clothing poured in during morning carpool and before the weekly Wednesday school Mass.

The McCabes will take the cold weather gear to Cincinnati, Ohio, where there is a great need for warm clothing.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School