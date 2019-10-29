Prince of Peace 7th-graders explore marine life in Mobile Bay

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jill Spero POP School Dauphin Island 2019_1 Seventh-graders from Prince of Peace Catholic School in Hoover, Alabama, spent three days exploring marine life at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab on Mobile Bay in October 2019.

Seventh-grade students from Prince of Peace Catholic School recently took a trip to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

The students spent three memorable days and two nights at the marine science educational and research facility on Mobile Bay in October and stayed in dormitories. They learned about new technology that scientists use to study the ocean and built their own remotely operated vehicle, which they tested in the Sea Lab’s pool. Outside, they “sank into their studies” by dragging seine nets, sieving mud and scooping up animals in the salt marsh.

The students explored the ocean aboard the Alabama Discovery research vessel. They learned about the biology, ecology, and diversity of the ocean’s ecosystem by trawling to collect and identify animals that inhabit Alabama’s coastal waters.

Teachers and parent chaperones were active participants, too, assisting with projects and demonstrations while they supervised the students on their island adventure.