PHOTOS: Hoover High band performs in 262nd NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade

by

Kevin J. McCormick Photo by Frank Zimmermann / groupphotos.com

The Hoover High marching band performs in the 262nd annual NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo by Frank Zimmermann / groupphotos.com

Kevin J. McCormick Photo by Jeff Day / groupphotos.com

The Hoover High marching band performs in the 262nd annual NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo by Jeff Day / groupphotos.com

Kevin J. McCormick Photo by Frank Zimmermann / groupphotos.com

The Hoover High marching band performs in the 262nd annual NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo by Frank Zimmermann / groupphotos.com

Photo by Kevin J. McCormick / groupphotos.com

The Hoover High marching band performs in the 262nd annual NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo by Kevin J. McCormick / groupphotos.com

Kevin J. McCormick Photo by Jason Mun / groupphotos.com

The Hoover High marching band performs in the 262nd annual NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo by Jason Mun / groupphotos.com

The Hoover High marching band performed in the 262nd NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade on Friday, March 17. 

Visit groupphotos.com to see more photos from the parade.