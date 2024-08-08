Photo gallery: Hoover students head back to school

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Thomas. Colton Thomas is a 1st grader at South Shades Crest Elementary. × 2 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Haley Kegel Finley Kegel (left) is a 2nd grader and Carden Kegel (right) is a 3rd grader at Trace Crossings Elementary. × 3 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Regina Cummings. Emily Cummings is a senior at Hoover High. × 4 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of LauraLee Knight Landry Knight is a first grader at Trace Crossings Elementary School. × 5 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Rachael Harris Abigail Harris (left) started 2nd grade at Shades Crest Elementary. Hudson Harris (right) started kindergarten there as well. × 6 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Rachael Harris Parker Harris started 7th grade at Bumpus Middle School. × 7 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Kristi Piper Ayvah Piper started 3rd grade at Brocks Gap Intermediate School. × 8 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Ashley Waid. Garrett Grace Waid started 8th grade at Bumpus Elementary. Brother Waid started 5th grade at Trace Crossings Elementary. × 9 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Neat Jain Atishay Yadav started kindergarten at South Shades Crest Elementary. × 10 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Catherine Cato Carter Cato started 3rd grade at Brock's Gap Intermediate. × 11 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Kathryn Blink Lindley Clare Blink started 1st grade at Bluff Park Elementary. Prev Next

Students at Hoover City schools started the 2024-2025 school year on Thursday.

Check out these students' first day photos in the gallery above.