Photo gallery: Hoover students head back to school

1 of 11
Photo courtesy of Jennifer Thomas.
Colton Thomas is a 1st grader at South Shades Crest Elementary.
2 of 11
Photo courtesy of Haley Kegel
Finley Kegel (left) is a 2nd grader and Carden Kegel (right) is a 3rd grader at Trace Crossings Elementary.
3 of 11
Photo courtesy of Regina Cummings.
Emily Cummings is a senior at Hoover High.
4 of 11
Photo courtesy of LauraLee Knight
Landry Knight is a first grader at Trace Crossings Elementary School.
5 of 11
Photo courtesy of Rachael Harris
Abigail Harris (left) started 2nd grade at Shades Crest Elementary. Hudson Harris (right) started kindergarten there as well.
6 of 11
Photo courtesy of Rachael Harris
Parker Harris started 7th grade at Bumpus Middle School.
7 of 11
Photo courtesy of Kristi Piper
Ayvah Piper started 3rd grade at Brocks Gap Intermediate School.
8 of 11
Photo courtesy of Ashley Waid.
Garrett Grace Waid started 8th grade at Bumpus Elementary. Brother Waid started 5th grade at Trace Crossings Elementary.
9 of 11
Photo courtesy of Neat Jain
Atishay Yadav started kindergarten at South Shades Crest Elementary.
10 of 11
Photo courtesy of Catherine Cato
Carter Cato started 3rd grade at Brock's Gap Intermediate.
11 of 11
Photo courtesy of Kathryn Blink
Lindley Clare Blink started 1st grade at Bluff Park Elementary.
Students at Hoover City schools started the 2024-2025 school year on Thursday.
Check out these students' first day photos in the gallery above.