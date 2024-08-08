Photo gallery: Hoover students head back to school

by

×

1 of 11

IMG_5075.jpg

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Thomas.

Colton Thomas is a 1st grader at South Shades Crest Elementary.

×

2 of 11

hoover students unided check insta messages.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Haley Kegel

Finley Kegel (left) is a 2nd grader and Carden Kegel (right) is a 3rd grader at Trace Crossings Elementary.

×

3 of 11

emily cummings.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Regina Cummings.

Emily Cummings is a senior at Hoover High.

×

4 of 11

laurallee kight.jpeg

Photo courtesy of LauraLee Knight

Landry Knight is a first grader at Trace Crossings Elementary School.

×

5 of 11

abigail and hudson harris.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Rachael Harris

Abigail Harris (left) started 2nd grade at Shades Crest Elementary. Hudson Harris (right) started kindergarten there as well.

×

6 of 11

parker harris.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Rachael Harris

Parker Harris started 7th grade at Bumpus Middle School.

×

7 of 11

Ayvah Piper.jpg

Photo courtesy of Kristi Piper

Ayvah Piper started 3rd grade at Brocks Gap Intermediate School.

×

8 of 11

waid family.jpg

Photo courtesy of Ashley Waid.

Garrett Grace Waid started 8th grade at Bumpus Elementary. Brother Waid started 5th grade at Trace Crossings Elementary.

×

9 of 11

Atishay yadav.jpg

Photo courtesy of Neat Jain

Atishay Yadav started kindergarten at South Shades Crest Elementary.

×

10 of 11

carter cato.jpg

Photo courtesy of Catherine Cato

Carter Cato started 3rd grade at Brock's Gap Intermediate.

×

11 of 11

kathyrn blink.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Kathryn Blink

Lindley Clare Blink started 1st grade at Bluff Park Elementary.

Students at Hoover City schools started the 2024-2025 school year on Thursday.

Check out these students' first day photos in the gallery above.