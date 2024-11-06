Nominations sought for 2025 Finley Awards for outstanding character

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200224_Spain_Park_Finley_Awards16 This bust of the late Berry High School coach Bob Finley sits in the lobby of Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, in February 2020. The school system each year gives out an award for outstanding character in Finley's honor.

The Finley Committee is now taking nominations for the 2025 Finley Awards for outstanding character, given each year to a Hoover City Schools employee and one senior at each of the city’s two public high schools.

The awards have been given each year since 1996 in honor of former Berry High School football coach Bob Finley.

Nominees should:

Set high standards for themselves

Assume responsibilities over those normally expected of their position

Exemplify quiet leadership

Encourage the best in others

Possess an outstanding work ethic

Have genuine concern for others

Be respected by others and respect others

Have a humble manner

Be honest in all their dealings with others

Be committed to their organizations

Set a positive example for both young people and adults

Be considerate of others

Finley, who was inducted into the Alabama High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 1992, died in 1994 while working on the football field at Berry High School, which was the predecessor for Hoover High. He was the athletic director, head football coach and girls basketball coach at Berry and was known for his outstanding character.

“He was the type of guy who was quiet, but he always spoke to people in the hallway. He was just kind to everybody,” said Aimee George, chairwoman of the Finley Committee, which was formed to honor Finley’s legacy and encourage positive character by others. “He wasn’t the loudest voice in the room, but he always spoke to everyone.”

A nomination form is available to be filled out on the Hoover City Schools website. Nominators cannot be related to the person nominated and should provide three to five recommendation letters from others. Those recommendation letters can be uploaded with the nomination or emailed to mewilson@hoover.k12.al.us. Nominations and recommendation letters Dec. 2.

Winners will receive a monetary award and be honored at a character recognition ceremony in March.

Winners for 2024 were Hoover High’s Phanuelle Manuel, Spain Park High’s Josh Helms and Spain Park High School math teacher Keri Ross.