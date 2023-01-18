Nominations sought for 2023 Finley Awards for character

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200224_Spain_Park_Finley_Awards16 This bust of the late Berry High School coach Bob Finley sits in the lobby of Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, in February 2020. The school system each year gives out an award for outstanding character in Finley's honor.

The Finley Committee is now taking nominations for the 2019 Finley Awards for outstanding character, given each year to a Hoover City Schools employee and one senior at each of the city’s two public high schools.

The awards have been given each year since 1996 in honor of former Berry High School football coach Bob Finley.

Nominees should:

Set high standards for themselves

Assume responsibilities over those normally expected of their position

Exemplify quiet leadership

Encourage the best in others

Possess an outstanding work ethic

Have genuine concern for others

Be respected by others and respect others

Have a humble manner

Be honest in all their dealings with others

Be committed to their organizations

Set a positive example for both young people and adults

Be considerate of others

A nomination form is available on the Hoover City Schools website and should be turned into any Hoover public school or the school system’s Farr Administration Building at 2810 Metropolitan Way by Monday, Jan. 23.

Winners will receive a monetary award and be honored at a character recognition ceremony in March.

Last year’s winners were Riverchase Elementary Principal Alice Turney, Hoover High’s Rotimi Kukoyi and Spain Park High’s Audrey Rothman.