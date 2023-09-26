Nine Hoover schools named to 2022-23 'America's Healthiest Schools' list

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Bumpus Middle School salad bar 8-29-18 A salad bar provides students at Bumpus Middle School with healthy food options.

Nine Hoover schools were among 781 schools nationwide named as America’s Healthiest Schools by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation for the 2022-23 school year, the organization announced Tuesday.

Berry and Bumpus middle schools and Deer Valley, Green Valley, Gwin, Riverchase, Rocky Ridge, Shades Mountain and South Shades Crest elementary schools were nine of the 10 Alabama schools named on the list for the 2022-23 school year. The only other Alabama school on the list was Dunbar Magnet School in Mobile County.

Schools were judged in how well they did nine things, and Hoover schools were recognized for achievement in eight categories:

Bolstering physical education and activity (all nine of those Hoover schools)

Supporting school health services (Berry, Gwin, Riverchase, Rocky Ridge, Shades Mountain)

Increasing family and community engagement (Berry, Bumpus, Riverchase, Shades Mountain)

Strengthening social-emotional health and learning (Gwin, Riverchase and Shades Mountain)

Implementing local school wellness policy (Green Valley, Rocky Ridge, South Shades Crest)

Cultivating staff well-being (Gwin, Shades Mountain)

Enriching health education (Bumpus, Riverchase)

Improving nutrition and food access (Gwin)

"We are absolutely thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation,” said Melinda Bonner, Hoover’s director of child nutrition, in a press release. “In Hoover City Schools, we believe that the health and wellness of our students and staff are fundamental to creating an environment where learning can flourish. This honor is a testament to our entire school community's dedication and hard work.”

Bonner said district leaders will continue to prioritize the well-being of students and staff and look forward to further collaborations with the Alliance for a Healthier Generation in the ongoing journey toward better health.

Becky Peterson, the wellness coordinator for Hoover City Schools, said the district remains steadfast in its commitment to foster environments where all members of the school community can learn and thrive.

Kathy Higgins, CEO for the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, in a news release commended the schools for demonstrating resilience and adaptability amid challenging times for the nation’s schools.

Visit healthiergeneration.org/healthiestschools to view all 781 of “America’s healthiest schools.”