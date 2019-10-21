Nine Hoover schools named among 'America's healthiest schools' for 2019

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Bumpus Middle School salad bar 8-29-18 A self-serve salad bar offers students a healthy food option at Bumpus Middle School in Hoover, Alabama.

Nine Hoover schools were among 355 schools nationwide chosen as “America’s healthiest schools” for 2019 by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

The schools were Bluff Park Elementary, Green Valley Elementary, Gwin Elementary, Shades Mountain Elementary, Riverchase Elementary, Brock’s Gap Intermediate, Berry Middle, Bumpus Middle and Simmons Middle.

They were the only schools from Alabama that made the list. Schools from 23 states were selected based on their ability to meet certain criteria, including serving healthier meals and snacks, getting students moving more, offering high-quality health and physical education and empowering school leaders to become healthy role models.

“We are thrilled to see another strong showing of dedicated schools that are taking steps to create healthier school environments that support children’s physical, social and emotional health,” said Kathy Higgins, chief executive officer at the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, in a news release.

“More than a decade ago, we sought to help schools create a culture of health that puts the well-being of youth and educators front and center,” Higgins said. “We are blown away by the number of schools, especially those serving youth from underserved communities, that doubled down on their commitment to health and academic success. This year’s list is a continued testament to the nationwide movement for improving the social, emotional and physical health of current and future generations.”

All schools that made the list participate in the alliance’s Healthy Schools Program. Research published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s journal, Preventing Chronic Disease, found that meaningful participation in the program was linked to reductions in the prevalence of overweight and obesity among students in high-need schools.

“Schools have direct contact with more than 95% of our nation’s young people during some of the most critical years of their development,” said Holly Hunt, chief of the School Health Branch in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. “This recognition shows how schools have worked to create an environment where children learn and practice healthy behaviors that can last a lifetime.”

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s work is supported by the Assisi Foundation, The JPB Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, Mary Black Foundation, Missouri Foundation for Health, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Saint Luke’s Foundation of Cleveland, Ohio, Target Enterprise and United Way of Greater Cleveland.