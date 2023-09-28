Niche.com names Hoover 5th best school district in Alabama for 2024

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson.

The Hoover school district this week was ranked as the fifth best school district in Alabama for 2024 by niche.com, a prominent school and community ranking and review website.

Here’s the complete top 10 school districts in the state as determined by the website:

BEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS IN ALABAMA:

Homewood Madison Auburn Vestavia Hills Hoover Saraland Mountain Brook Alabaster Trussville Hartselle

The 2024 Best School Districts ranking is based on an analysis of key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews from students and parents. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality and public school district ratings. Scores from the SAT and ACT college entrance tests were removed from this year’s rankings because of “a general de-emphasis on test scores in the college admissions process,” niche.com said.

Hoover’s overall grade from niche.com was an A+. The district also was graded in various categories and received an A+ in clubs and activities, college preparation and sports, an A in academics, teachers, administration, food, and resources and facilities, and an A- in diversity.

Fifty percent of the overall grade was based on academics, and the data used by niche.com showed Hoover as having a 66% proficiency rate in reading, 45% proficiency rate in math and a 95% graduation rate.

Other key statistics showed the district having 13,606 students, with 24.4% receiving free or reduced-price meals due to family incomes. However, enrollment had dropped to 13,172 as of early this month, with 32.8% of students qualifying for free or reduced-priced meals.

The niche.com data also showed Hoover as having a student/teacher ratio of 16:1, an average teacher salary of $60,536 and 21.8% of teachers being in their first or second year of teaching. The average expense per student was $13,366, with 61% of that going to instruction, 34% to support services and 5% to other expenses.

Hoover also was ranked as the No. 1 school district in the state for athletes, the eighth best place to teach in Alabama, No. 25 among districts with the best teachers and No. 33 on the list of the most diverse school districts in Alabama.

Spain Park and Hoover high schools both were ranked among the top 15 best public high schools in the state, with Spain Park coming in at No. 10 and Hoover at No. 13. Here’s the complete top 15:

BEST PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOLS IN ALABAMA:

Loveless Academic Magnet Program (Montgomery County) Alabama School of Math & Science (Mobile) Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering (Huntsville) Alabama School of Fine Arts Homewood James Clemens (Madison) Mountain Brook Bob Jones (Madison) New Century Technology (Huntsville) Spain Park Vestavia Hills Auburn Hoover Fairhope George W. Long (Dale County)

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama

All three of Hoover’s middle schools ranked among the top 10 public middle schools in Alabama:

BEST PUBLIC MIDDLE SCHOOLS IN ALABAMA:

Homewood Liberty Park (Vestavia Hills) Bumpus (Hoover) Auburn Junior High Discovery (Madison) Pizitz (Vestavia Hills) Saraland Liberty (Madison) Berry (Hoover) Simmons (Hoover)

× Expand Photo from Bumpus Middle School Facebook page Bumpus Middle School in Hoover, Alabama

Two Hoover elementary schools made the Top 10 list for public elementary schools in Alabama. Brock’s Gap Intermediate was No. 3, and Deer Valley was No. 6. Here is the full Top 10:

BEST PUBLIC ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS IN ALABAMA:

Cary Woods (Auburn) Dean Road (Auburn) Brock’s Gap Intermediate (Hoover) Horizon (Madison) Richland (Auburn) Deer Valley (Hoover) Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge Creekside (Auburn) Edgewood (Homewood) Heritage (Madison)

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Brock's Gap Intermediate School

Hoover’s Rocky Ridge Elementary made a significant jump from No. 33 to No. 13 on the elementary list (out of 721 public elementary schools).

Nationally, Hoover ranked No. 156 among 10,932 school districts compared and was No. 28 on the best school districts for athletes and No. 718 on the best places to teach list.

"We are excited that Hoover City Schools has been recognized by Niche as one of the top five districts in Alabama,” new Hoover Superintendent Kevin Maddox said in a news release. “This accomplishment is a tribute to the dedication and effort put forth by our students, teachers and administrators throughout the district. Moving forward, Hoover City Schools will maintain high expectations and foster a climate of academic excellence.”

The 2022-2023 school year came with many academic successes for the district. Hoover had its highest number ever of National Merit finalists and semifinalists, as well as the highest graduation rate and the highest percentage of graduates deemed ready for college or a career.

In addition, a national study conducted by Stanford and Harvard universities recognized the Hoover district for overall positive academic outcomes in math and reading and substantial learning gains for students in poverty, black students and Hispanic students.

Hoover’s chief learning officer, Chris Robbins, said in a news release that while this year’s school district ranking is phenomenal, district leaders will continue using student data and implementing strategies to improve academic growth and achievement for all students.

The complete list of 2024 rankings, methodologies, and data sources can be found on Niche's website at niche.com.