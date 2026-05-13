New principal hired for Brock's Gap Intermediate School

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Sc Emily Dunleavy is the new principatl at Brock's Gap Intermediate School in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover school board on Tuesday approved the hiring of Emily Dunleavy as the next principal at Brock’s Gap Intermediate School.

Dunleavy has been an assistant principal at Brock’s Gap for the past three years and will replace Scott Mitchell, who was promoted to chief administrative officer for Hoover City Schools on April 30.

Dunleavy has 15 years of experience in education. She began in January 2011 and spent 6½ years as a classroom teacher and five years as a technology specialist for Homewood City Schools. She was Teacher of the Year for Shades Cahaba Elementary School in 2017.

Dunleavy then served as assistant principal at Inverness Elementary School for two years before coming to Brock’s Gap in 2023.

Last year, she was the nominee for Alabama Assistant Principal of the Year for District 4 of the Alabama Association of Elementary School Administrators. During her time at Brock’s Gap, the school was recognized as a National School of Character and was recognized by the Alabama Department of Education for being among the top 25 performing schools in the state in terms of academic achievement and growth.

Dunleavy is a graduate of the Shelby County Assistant Principal Leadership Academy and certified as an Alabama technology integration coach and Google trainer.

“It is such an honor to serve as principal of Brock’s Gap Intermediate School,” Dunleavy said in a written statement. “Over the past three years, I have had the privilege of working alongside Principal Scott Mitchell and an incredible team of educators and staff who are committed to our students and families. I have seen firsthand the kindness, curiosity and resilience that our students bring to these halls every single day. This isn’t just a school to me; it is a community that feels like home. I look forward to continuing to build on the strong foundation already in place to ensure every student feels seen, supported and inspired.”

Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox, in a written statement, said Dunleavy already has made a tremendous impact at Brock’s Gap Intermediate School through her leadership, interpersonal relations and love for education. “Her vision for building a positive school culture and supporting high-quality instruction makes her a great fit to lead Brock’s Gap Intermediate School into the future,” Maddox said.

Dunleavy earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Alabama and her master’s degree in instructional leadership from Samford University. She is currently pursuing an education specialist degree in Instructional Leadership from Samford University, which she anticipates completing in August.

The Hoover school board also on Tuesday made four changes at the assistant principal level:

Darrius Taylor, currently an assistant principal at Leeds High School, was hired as an assistant principal at Berry Middle School.

Logan Greene, who has been a history teacher at Berry the past five years, is moving to become an assistant principal at Simmons Middle School.

Lindsay Morgan, an assistant principal at Trace Crossings Elementary the past four years, is moving to become an assistant principal at Shades Mountain Elementary.

Alyson Patton, an exceptional education teacher at Bluff Park Elementary School the past two years, was hired an assistant principal at Trace Crossings Elementary.

Here’s a bit more about each of those administrators:

DARRIUS TAYLOR

Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Sc Darrius Taylor is the new assistant principal at Berry Middle School.

Taylor, who has 18 years of experience in education, began his teaching career in Florida before joining Spain Park High School, where he spent nine years as a social studies teacher and assistant football coach for the Jaguars. In November, he was appointed assistant principal at Leeds High School, where he supported the principal in managing daily school operations, led student discipline processes, including behavior interventions and restorative practices, supervised and evaluated teachers to support instructional growth, and coordinated schoolwide

programs, testing schedules and academic initiatives.

“I am incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity to return to Hoover City Schools,” Taylor said in a written statement. “This community has always held a special place in my heart, and I look forward to serving the students, staff and families at Berry Middle School.”

Taylor earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and

received his teacher certification from Florida Southern College.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Taylor back home to Hoover City Schools and to the Berry Middle School family,” Berry Principal Melissa Hadder said. “His experience and leadership working with students in the Hoover community will make a positive impact on our students and school.”

LOGAN GREENE

Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Sc Logan Greene is the new assistant principal at Simmons Middle School in Hoover, Alabama.

Greene comes to Simmons with 19 years of experience in education. While at Berry Middle, he taught all three grade levels in both English and social studies, served as Berry’s communications chairman and contributed to the district’s textbook adoption committee.

He was the 2023-24 Teacher of the Year at Berry Middle School and has presented on best teaching practices at conferences and institutions across the country, including the National World War II Museum, Tulane University, Florida Atlantic University and Clemson University.

Greene was a Secondary Teacher of the Year finalist in Jefferson County Schools, the 2024 Robert I. Goldman National Holocaust Educator of the Year, a United States Holocaust Memorial Museum teacher fellow and teacher fellow mentor, and the University of North Alabama Outstanding Graduate in the educational specialist program.

He started his career in 2007 as an Advanced Placement U.S. history teacher, head varsity tennis coach and assistant varsity volleyball coach at Pinson Valley High School in Jefferson County. He then spent six years at West Blocton High School in Bibb County as an AP U.S. history teacher, Holocaust studies teacher, head cross country coach and head golf coach, and three years at Calera High School in Shelby County as an AP government and ninth grade world history teacher and head cross-country coach.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Simmons Middle School,” Greene said in a written statement. “My wife is a teacher in the district, and both my sons attend Hoover City Schools. I firmly believe it is the best school district in the state of Alabama. Simmons Middle School has a rich tradition and history of fostering the growth of Hoover students and preparing them to excel at Hoover High School and beyond. I am humbled to be part of the leadership team and join Mr. Womack, Dr. Bailey and Dr. Brown, and work towards growing Simmons to even greater heights. Go Bucs, Sails Up, and I cannot wait to get to work at Simmons Middle School!”

Simmons Principal Walter Womack said in a written statement he is excited to have Greene join the leadership team. “I know he will build strong relationships with our students and families,” Womack said. “He will be a great addition to the Buccaneer family, and we are looking forward to the positive impact he will make here. He has already made an enormous impact in the classroom, and I have no doubt that he will continue that same level of success as a leader of an entire grade level.”

Greene earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Montevallo, his education specialist degree from the University of North Alabama, and his administrative certification from the University of Alabama. He is also working to complete his doctorate in education from Clemson University this summer.

LINDSAY MORGAN

Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Sc Lindsay Morgan is the new assistant principal at Shades Mountain Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama.

Morgan comes to Shades Mountain with 15 years of experience in education. She started in 2011 as a teacher in the Tarrant school system and spent five years as a classroom teacher and three years as a reading specialist. She then spent three years as a special education teacher in the Hoover district before being appointed assistant principal at Trace Crossings four years ago.

Morgan facilitated a collaborative partnership with Samford University to make it possible for students in their junior year to be

placed in classrooms to gain classroom experience. Due to her hard work and dedication to this partnership, Morgan was awarded the Samford University Learning for Life Award in 2025.

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to join the Shades Mountain Elementary community,” Morgan said in a written statement. “I believe strong schools are built through teamwork, relationships and a shared commitment to students. I look forward to partnering with the amazing students, staff and families at Shades Mountain to continue supporting student growth and success.”

She earned her bachelor’s degree in early elementary and special education from Samford University. She also earned her master’s degree in reading education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and completed her post-master’s certification in instructional leadership

at The University of Alabama.

“Mrs. Morgan is a dedicated educator and caring leader who has made a big impact at Trace Crossings Elementary,” said Shades Mountain Principal Kevin Erwin. “Her experience, leadership and commitment to students will make her a wonderful addition to the Shades Mountain family, and we are excited to welcome her to our school community.”

ALYSON PATTON

Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Sc Alyson Patton is the new assistant principal at Trace Crossings Elementary School.

Patton bring 14 years of experience in education to Trace Crossings. Prior to joining Bluff Park Elementary as an exceptional education teacher two years ago, she served at Fultondale Elementary School, where she taught exceptional education, third grade and fifth grade. During her time at Fultondale, she served as a mentor to new teachers, a grade-level lead teacher and a parent involvement coordinator. She

also helped oversee school operations through her leadership as the school’s budget committee president and worked to strengthen school communication and family engagement as the school’s parent and teacher communication director.

She was named Fultondale Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year and later selected as the 2023 Jefferson County Elementary Teacher of the Year. Patton was also recognized as the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education Outstanding Master’s Student.

“I am honored and excited to step into this role at Trace Crossings Elementary,” Patton said in a written statement. “Supporting students, encouraging teachers and partnering with families has always been at the heart of my work in education. I look forward to working alongside our amazing teachers and staff to continue building strong relationships and supporting student success at Trace Crossings.”

Patton earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Samford University, her master’s degree in educational leadership from The University of Alabama at Birmingham and her educational specialist degree in instructional leadership from The University of West Alabama. She also is certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, a distinction that recognizes educators who meet rigorous

national standards focused on teaching excellence and student achievement.

“We are excited to welcome Alyson Patton to the Trace Crossings Elementary family,” Trace Crossings Principal Carl Berryhill said

In a written statement. “Alyson brings a strong passion for student success, instructional leadership, and building meaningful relationships with students, staff and families. We are confident that she will be a tremendous asset to our school community and will help continue the tradition of excellence at Trace Crossings.”