New coordinator hired for Riverchase Career Connection Center

Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Cedric McCarroll is the new coordinator overseeing the Riverchase Career Connection Center and Hoover school system's career and technical educaton program.

The Hoover school board on Tuesday approved the hiring of a new coordinator for the Riverchase Career Connection Center.

Cedric McCarroll was hired from McAdory High School, where he has been an assistant principal and where he launched two new career and technical education programs. Before that, McCarroll served as an assistant principal at Pelham High School, where his work contributed to an increase in industry-recognized credentials and a rise in the school’s college and career readiness rate, Hoover school officials said.

McCarroll has 24 years of experience in education. He began his career as a business education teacher in the Jefferson County school system, where he also served as the Finance Academy director and bus coordinator for the district.

In his new role with Hoover, McCarroll will oversee all operations of the Riverchase Career Connection Center and lead the district’s career and technical education efforts. He will collaborate with high school principals, district personnel and business and industry partners to expand student opportunities in career exploration, college readiness and work-based learning. He also will support the district in its efforts to meet state targets for career-ready graduates.

“It is an honor to join Hoover City Schools and build on the strong foundation already in place at RC3,” McCarroll said in a press release. “Career and technical education opens doors for students and empowers them to see what's possible. I look forward to working with the students, educators and community partners to help students find their path to success.”

McCarroll lives in Hoover and has two daughters who have attended Hoover schools.

“This opportunity feels deeply personal and full circle,” he said. “I have witnessed firsthand the exceptional work happening within Hoover City Schools, and I am excited to now contribute to that legacy. I am committed to fostering a culture rooted in academic excellence, integrity and strong partnerships with industry leaders. I look forward to giving back to the community that has had such a meaningful impact on my family’s educational journey.”

McCarroll earned a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and education specialist degree from Auburn University and has an instructional leadership certificate from the University of Montevallo.

“Cedric McCarroll brings both vision and experience to this role,” Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox said in a press release. “His passion for helping students discover their potential through career-focused education will serve our district well as we continue to expand meaningful, high-quality pathways for all students.”

The Riverchase Career Connection Center this year is adding a seventh academy that will offer automotive instruction. Other academies at the center offer instruction in culinary and hospitality services, cyber innovation, fire science, health science, skilled trades, and cosmetology and barbering.