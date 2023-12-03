New barbering/cosmetology academy gives students head start

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Nyel Settles, a senior at Hoover High School, drapes a mannequin during her cosmetology and barbering class at the Riverchase Career Connection Center on Oct. 19.

Ellory Fenton, a senior at Spain Park High School, has wanted to go into cosmetology for years, so when she heard the Hoover school system was starting a Barbering and Cosmetology Academy this year, she was quite excited.

Fenton is one of 97 students from Hoover and Spain Park high schools enrolled in the new academy at the Riverchase Career Connection Center (RC3).

The academy began in August, and RC3 in September opened a new $577,000 lab workspace where students can practice. Students can choose from several courses, including barbering, natural hair styling and straight hair styling.

The program is designed to last three years, with students starting in 10th grade and completing their training upon graduation.

Debra Walker Smith, the executive director of career and technical education for Hoover City Schools, oversees the academy. She said she is excited that the cosmetology academy is finally open after receiving a high interest level from students and industry workers.

“What we try to do is see what the need is in industry and see if student interest also supports that,” Smith said. “We do surveys, and we talk to our industry partners, and we try to find areas that are high demand and high need.”

Students do not have to pay extra tuition to attend courses for the academy, but they do have to purchase their own materials for the classes. The cost is $50 a year ($25 per course), which the academy tries to communicate to students one course at a time so students are not discouraged to apply.

All students must undergo an application process to be considered for the cosmetology program. Students must answer essay and career interest questions, as well as questions about their grades, attendance and any disciplinary concerns.

“RC3 is a simulated workplace, so the goal of the application is to get students in the mindset of, ‘When I start to apply for positions in employment or colleges, these are some of the things that I’ll be required to do,’” Smith said. “We feel like it’s very important to give them that opportunity.”

After graduation, “the next steps for them would be to sit for the state board exam in order to become a licensed cosmetologist,” Smith said. “What we do is we try to cover all the state-required standards and give them as many contact hours performing things in our labs … so that they can develop their craft.”

Le’Neka Smith, one of the two cosmetology instructors at the academy, has been licensed in cosmetology since 2002 and has her own salon, called The Cut Up, in Oxford.

“I’m so excited to be here to help bring everything that I’ve learned over the past 20+ years to help the next generation of leaders in this industry,” she said.

She appreciates that the academy is providing students with hands-on experience, she said.

“It brings excitement to them that somebody values them enough to simulate a space as RC3 has to get them ready for their career in the industry,” Smith said.

Fenton said she plans to go to college to get a business degree first and then go into cosmetology school. She eventually would like to have her own salon, so she wants a good understanding of finances, she said.

Fenton said she appreciates that the instructors at the academy take the students seriously and are investing in helping them improve their craft.

“I think that the RC3 environment as a whole has been really inviting. All of these girls are new, and it’s been really nice to see people in actual work environments,” she said. “This isn’t a work environment that everybody always respects, so I think it’s really nice that we’ve had the opportunity to be taken seriously.”

RC3 now has six career academies to help prepare students to enter the workforce. The others are the Culinary and Hospitality Academy, Cyber Innovation Academy, Fire Science Academy, Health Science Academy and Skilled Trades Academy.

Learn more about RC3 at hoovercityschools.net/domain/1741.