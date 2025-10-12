Meet Cole Saggus, football player and sixth-grade student at Bumpus Middle School

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cole Saggus Cole Saggus, an 11-year-old sixth grader at Bumpus Middle School, shares his love of football, school life in Hoover and dreams of playing in the NFL.

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: I am 11 years old, and I go to Bumpus Middle School. I am in sixth grade, and I have a brother, Charlie, who is in eighth grade. My parents are Dan and Ashley Saggus. My favorite thing is playing football.

Q: What do you love most about going to Bumpus Middle School?

A: The teachers are great and are nice to me. Last year I went to Oak Mountain, so this is my first year in Hoover, but I have made a lot of new friends.

Q: I have heard that you are a star on the football field. How long have you been playing football?

A: I started in fifth grade, so this is my second year playing. I played at Oak Mountain last year, so this is my first year playing for Hoover. I am on the sixth grade recreation league team. I play both offense and defense, but I like playing offense a little better because I like scoring touchdowns. On defense, I play defensive end, and on offense, I play fullback. I can’t wait to play for Bumpus Middle School next year!

Q: What is your favorite game that you have played so far this year?

A: Probably the game against either Oak Mountain or Vestavia. Against Vestavia, I scored three touchdowns. Against Oak Mountain, I scored two touchdowns, and we won 53-6.

Q: How many touchdowns have you scored this season?

A: So far, I have scored eight touchdowns, but I hope to score more!

Q: What is your favorite subject at school?

A: My favorite is English language arts because I am good at it, so it is easier. Math is a little harder for me.

Q: Was it hard for you to change from Oak Mountain schools to Hoover schools in your sixth grade year? Why or why not?

A: It was a little bit hard because I had so many friends at Oak Mountain, and it was hard to leave my friends. I have made a lot of new friends at Bumpus though. It is also neat to be at the same school with my brother, Charlie. He’s in eighth grade and I am in sixth grade, and I like being at the same school.

Q: Who is your role model and why?

A: I really like Rob Gronkowski because he was a tough football player who was good at catching.

Q: What do you want to be when you grow up?

A: I would like to be an NFL player, and I really want to help people who are less fortunate than I am.