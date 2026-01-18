Bumpus student wins 2026 Hoover City Schools spelling bee

×
Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools
Madison Howze, a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, won the 2026 Hoover City Schools spelling bee.
Howze was named champion from among winners of individual school spelling bees at all Hoover elementary and middle schools. Her victory came after 16 rounds of competition.
Harish Ramakrishnan of Trace Crossings Elementary School was the runner-up. Howze now will go on to represent Hoover City Schools in the Jefferson County spelling bee.
Other winners of individual school spelling bees who competed in the district competition were:
- Daniel Anthony, Berry Middle
- James Batey, Shades Mountain Elementary
- Logan Cade, Green Valley Elementary
- Seth Healy, Bluff Park Elementary
- Finley Meadows, Rocky Ridge Elementary
- Denzel Ngwa, Gwin Elementary
- Sara Omata, Greystone Elementary
- Vian Patel, Brock’s Gap Intermediate
- Snigdha Pati, Deer Valley Elementary
- Allie Renta, Simmons Middle
- Savya Sagi, Riverchase Elementary