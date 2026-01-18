Bumpus student wins 2026 Hoover City Schools spelling bee

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Madison Howze, a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, won the 2026 Hoover City Schools spelling bee.

Bumpus Middle School seventh grader Madison Howze recently won the Hoover City Schools spelling bee.

Howze was named champion from among winners of individual school spelling bees at all Hoover elementary and middle schools. Her victory came after 16 rounds of competition.

Harish Ramakrishnan of Trace Crossings Elementary School was the runner-up. Howze now will go on to represent Hoover City Schools in the Jefferson County spelling bee.

Other winners of individual school spelling bees who competed in the district competition were: