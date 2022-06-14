Metro Roundup: Inside the numbers of Trussville school tax renewal

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Trusville school buses park in front of Cahaba Elementary School in Trussville, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Trussville residents in the Jefferson County portion of the city voted in April to renew a 30-year-old ad valorem tax that helps Trussville City Schools.

The unofficial vote totals were 1,688 votes for the tax renewal and 292 against it, equating to 85 percent of voters in favor.

The tax is not a new one, but a renewal to realign the current tax that was expiring. Homeowners’ tax rates will not increase. Currently, homeowners are paying 8.8 mills on Amendment 82, which is the expiring amendment, and 5.1 mills on Amendment 3 for a total of 13.9 mills. Combining these amendments, which was the purpose of the tax renewal vote, will not increase homeowners’ tax rates.

The ad valorem tax has existed since 1992 and generates about $4 million for Trussville City Schools’ programs that receive no state funding. According to Trussville City Schools, the top five expenditures from that $4 million are:

Locally funded teachers, which this year included 25 teachers more than those funded by the state

Clubs and extracurricular support for band supplements, band uniforms, academic coaches, school nurses and health clinic assistants

Athletic coaching supplements for all sports

Technology, including the school system’s Chromebook Initiative and cybersecurity infrastructure

Utilities and facility maintenance (lawn service, safety, annual inspections, cleaning, painting, repairs, etc.)

The 25 locally funded teachers account for about half of the $4 million. One teacher unit in Trussville – salary, insurance, board-provided benefits, state retirement contribution, etc. – costs about $80,000, according to Superintendent Pattie Neill.

“This vote affirms resounding community support for Trussville City Schools and the work we do on behalf of students throughout the year,” Neill said. “This critical revenue provides 25 teachers above the state allocation, extracurricular programs, athletic supplements, facility upkeep and so much more. Working together means winning together.”