Metro Roundup: Anderson, Bright appointed Trussville’s 1st female council president, pro-tempore

Left: Councilwoman Jaime Melton Anderson. Photo courtesy of Jaime Melton Anderson. Right: Lisa Bright. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Trussville City Council annually rotates its president and pro-tempore roles, and this cycle, for the first time in the city’s history, both roles are filled by women.

Councilwoman Lisa Bright and Councilwoman Jaime Melton Anderson have been serving in their respective roles since November 2022.

“We do take turns, and I think that is a testament to the quality of people we have on this council,” Anderson said. “I really enjoy working with everybody on this council because I think everyone is worthy of leading in the president and pro-tem role. I’m just happy to have the opportunity to do that. I consider it a privilege to serve this city and work with these council members. Each one brings a different perspective, and I believe Lisa and I bring a unique perspective as women. Not only in these roles, but to the council as a whole.”

Former Trussville City Clerk Lynn Porter said when the two were first elected in 2020 that Bright and Anderson were the first two women to serve on the same Trussville City Council since Dee Dee Morris and Sally Payne did in the late 1980s. Both Porter and current City Clerk Dan Weinrib said Jane Bailey is the only other woman to serve as council president.

“I think it’s really unique that we have the opportunity as females to serve in that role and it being possibly the first time to have a president and president pro-tem serving at the same time,” Bright said. “I think that that speaks a lot for leadership and women’s roles.”

Anderson, a 1994 Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate and 24-year Air Force veteran, currently serves on the Trussville Park and Recreation Board and is a founding member of the Cahaba Dog Park in Trussville. Bright is the CEO of the Will Bright Foundation and also ran a drapery design business for 25 years.

Anderson is the City Council’s liaison to the Trussville Cemetery Rehabilitation Authority, Trussville Veterans Committee, Trussville Library Board, ACTA Theatre, Trussville Historical Board and Trussville Beautification Committee. Bright serves as the council’s liaison to the Trussville Board of Education, Industrial Development Authority and Public Works.

“No matter what position I’m in on council, I want to do a good job,” Anderson said. “I’d like to think that Lisa feels the same way, that we feel like we bring a different perspective than a man would. But at the same time, we just want to do a quality job no matter what we’re asked to do. Just give Trussville our very best in whatever we’re asked to do and for this season, it’s president and pro-tem.”