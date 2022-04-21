Metro Roundup: Trussville tax renewal overwhelmingly passes

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Trussville City School bus School busses parked in front of Cahaba Elementary School in Trussville on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Trussville residents in the Jefferson County portion of the city have voted to renew a 30-year-old ad valorem tax that helps Trussville City Schools.

The unofficial vote totals were 1,688 votes for the tax renewal and 292 against it, which equates to 85% of voters in favor of the tax renewal.

These were the unofficial totals at each of the five voting precincts in Trussville:

NorthPark Baptist Church: 390 for, 69 against

Trussville City Hall: 144 for, 23 against

Trussville Civic Center: 467 for, 84 against

First Baptist Church: 494 for, 89 against

Faith Community Church: 193 for, 27 against

The ad valorem tax has existed since 1992 and generates approximately $4 million for Trussville City Schools’ programs that receive no state funding, including band, athletics, clubs, all other extracurricular activities, and 25 locally funded teachers above the state minimum program.

The tax is not a new one, but a renewal to realign the current tax that is expiring. Homeowners’ tax rates will not increase. Currently, homeowners are paying 8.8 mills on Amendment 82, which is the expiring amendment, and 5.1 mills on Amendment 3 for a total of 13.9 mills. Combining these amendments, which is the purpose of the tax renewal vote, will not increase homeowners’ tax rates.