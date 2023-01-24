Metro Roundup: Trussville City Schools Foundation helps cover school lunches

The Trussville City Schools Foundation was able to give back recently to assist needy students.

An anonymous donor and the foundation joined together to provide $5,000 to cover a need for 450 students in need of funding for school lunches in the first semester of this school year.

Neighborhood Bridges is an organization that bridges the gap between the community and school system, making it possible for students in need to receive aid.

– Submitted by Trussville City Schools Foundation