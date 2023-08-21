Metro Roundup: Shelby County's Lewis Brooks selected as District 5 Superintendent of Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools

Shelby County schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks has been named Superintendent of the Year for District 5 of the State Superintendents Association.

He is one of nine district winners for the organization who now will compete for the overall state Superintendent of the Year award.

Brooks was elected superintendent of Shelby County Schools in 2018 and re-elected for a second term in 2022. During his tenure, he has led the district through several challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of a tornado. Brooks has made academic progress the chief focus, resulting in student data that continues to trend upward, the school system said in a news release.

He has led the district to undertake a $43 million capital campaign, providing classroom upgrades and facility improvements across the county. He has fostered innovation through instructional initiatives, including a new surgical technician program, a medical diagnostics program and a substantial increase in dual enrollment class offerings throughout the district, the district said.

Brooks has received numerous awards for his service, including the Samford University Learning for Life Award, the Alabama Association of Prevention and Support Services Leadership Award and the University of Montevallo Distinguished Alumni Award. He was inducted into the University of Montevallo Student Athlete Hall of Fame and named a Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association. He was recently honored as the 2022 Public Servant of the Year by the Greater Shelby County Chamber.

“I am blessed and honored to be recognized by my colleagues,” Brooks said in the news release. “I am very grateful to serve the students and the greater Shelby County community. This award is not just about me, but about all of the individuals who make Shelby County such a great place for student learning.”

The School Superintendents of Alabama organization uses a panel of judges to review the applications of the district finalists and select the Superintendent of the Year for Alabama. The Alabama Superintendent of the Year is then eligible to compete at the national level to become the National Superintendent of the Year awarded by The School Superintendents Association in February each year.

— Submitted by Cindy Warner, Shelby County Schools