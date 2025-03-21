Lawry named Hoover City Schools' chief administrative officer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Bob Lawry is the new chief administrative officer for Hoover City Schools.

The Hoover Board of Education recently approved the hiring of Bob Lawry as the school district’s new chief administrative officer.

Lawry, who has been serving as executive director of student services, will transition into his new role on June 1.

As chief administrative officer, Lawry will oversee the development and implementation of procedures and processes to ensure compliance with local, state and federal laws and regulations. He will work closely with district administrators to evaluate and enhance district procedures, programs and practices while leading key operational areas, including transportation, operations, the alternative school program and student services.

Also, Lawry will oversee the school resource officer program and serve as a liaison to emergency service agencies. He will also coordinate, facilitate and maintain crisis planning and school safety policies and procedures.

Lawry has spent 33 years with Hoover City Schools. He began as a classroom teacher at Trace Crossings and South Shades Crest elementary schools, where he was recognized as Teacher of the Year at both schools. He later served as a technology coach for four years before moving into school administration, serving as assistant principal at Gwin Elementary and principal at South Shades Crest Elementary. For the past 11 years, Lawry has worked in student services.

"It has been an honor to serve Hoover City Schools throughout my career, and I am excited to continue that work in this new role," Lawry said in a news release. "I look forward to collaborating with our incredible educators, staff and community to support our students and ensure that our schools operate efficiently and safely."

Lawry has served as president of the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools and president of the Alabama Association of Prevention, Attendance and Support Services. The latter group honored him with its Sue B. Adams Leadership Award for his prevention and support services work.

"Dr. Lawry has a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience in Hoover City Schools, and his expertise in student services, school operations and administration makes him the perfect fit for this role," Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox said in a news release. "His commitment to student success and school operations will continue to benefit our students, staff and community."

Lawry earned his bachelor’s degree from Point Loma Nazarene College, a master’s degree in education and an education specialist degree from the University of Montevallo, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Samford University.