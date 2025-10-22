Junior League of Birmingham opens scholarship applications for 2026

The Junior League of Birmingham is accepting applications for its 2026 academic scholarship, which supports the education of women who show strong potential for leadership and community involvement.

The non-renewable scholarship is awarded annually to recipients in Jefferson and Shelby counties. Award amounts range from $1,000 to $2,500, with the number of recipients determined by available funding each year. The application is open through Jan. 12, 2026.

Preference will be given to non-traditional students, as defined by the National Center for Education Statistics. Applicants must be enrolled full- or part-time in an accredited two- or four-year college or vocational-technical school for the upcoming academic year.

Additional requirements include a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, active participation in community service, demonstrated leadership skills and financial need. Applicants must also submit transcripts, a resume and two letters of recommendation.

Scholarship recipients will be notified by March 30, 2026.

For full application details, visit jlbonline.com/jlb-scholarship.

The Junior League of Birmingham is one of the largest volunteer service organizations in Alabama. With nearly 2,000 members, the JLB contributes more than 40,000 volunteer hours annually across 22 community projects and provides $1 million in direct funding to the Birmingham area. The group celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2022.