John Carroll student chosen for 2023 U.S. Senate Youth Program

John Carroll Catholic High School senior Stanley Stoutamire has been awarded one of two delegate positions for the U.S. Senate Youth Program for 2023.

The program brings the highest-level officials from each branch of government together with high school students and immerses the students in activities the week of March 4-11.

Delegates will hear major policy addresses by senators, cabinet members, directors of federal agencies and officials of the Department of State and Deparment of Defense. They also will participate in a meeting with a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and possibly the president of the United States. Additionally, each session with elected officials includes an in-depth question-and-answer period.

Stoutamire also will receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

