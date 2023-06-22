John Carroll Catholic High School announces leadership appointments

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School Ronald Steele Jr. is the new principal at John Carroll Catholic High School, and Katie King is the new director of curriculum and instruction.

John Carroll Catholic High School, the largest and oldest Catholic high school in the Diocese of Birmingham, has a new principal and director of curriculum and instruction.

Ronald Steele Jr. has been appointed principal, and Katie King is the new director of curriculum and instruction.

They join the Rev. Jon Chalmers, who is John Carroll's president, and Assistant Principal Banyon Allison in completing the leadership team for the 2023-2024 school year.

"In these rapidly changing times, I am confident that our leadership team, led by Mr. Steele, will steward John Carroll's proud legacies and ensure that our school remains boldly Catholic, academically excellent and rooted in truth," Chalmers said.

Steele is a 2004 graduate of John Carroll and has served as the school's athletic director since 2017. He holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama and a master's degree in education administration and supervision from Marymount University.

As athletic director, Steele increased program quality and engagement while building out critical initiatives focused on education of the whole person, virtue development and partner-school relationships, a statement from the school said.

As principal, he will lead partnerships with families, educators, and other schools in addition to leading the academic enterprise. In addition to his new administrative responsibilities, Steele will continue to oversee the Cavalier men’s basketball program.

“I'm both humbled and excited for the opportunity to serve as John Carroll's principal,” Steele said. “I intend to continue fulfilling John Carroll's mission of infusing God in all areas of the student experience to educate the whole person. I am eager to partner with our students, families, staff and stakeholders in celebrating the legacy of John Carroll while leading its future.

King is a 1996 graduate of John Carroll and has served in educational leadership positions at John Carroll, Prince of Peace Catholic School and Hoover City Schools. She holds an undergraduate degree and completed her master's degree, education specialist degree and doctorate at Samford University.

She will focus on academic and curricular improvement initiatives to ensure that John Carroll scholars are ready to flourish in future academic study and in life, the school said.

“I’m very excited to be returning home to John Carroll,” King said. “I look forward to supporting our first-class team of faculty and staff as we work together to provide the dynamic, visionary leadership to meet today’s educational challenges in support of all John Carroll students.”

