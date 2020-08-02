Jefferson State offering scholarships for dual enrollment students

× Expand Jon Anderson Jeff State Shelby-Hoover campus (2) The Judy M. Merritt Health Science Building is one of three primary buildings at Jefferson State Community College's Shelby-Hoover campus in Hoover, Alabama.

Jefferson State Community College is accepting students now for fall 2020 dual enrollment —with scholarships available for Career Technical Education courses.

Dual enrollment offers high school students the opportunity to earn high school and college credit simultaneously, with available courses determined by contract between Jefferson State and the students’ high schools.

The program is open to students in grades 10-12, and students must hold a minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale and have approval from a high school counselor.

Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses are available through the dual enrollment program. These classes include child development, app development, emergency medical services, computer networking, computer programming, web technologies, manufacturing and technology, welding, computer aided drafting/design, medical support specialist, legal support specialist and more.

The Career and Technical Education Scholarship is available to eligible students who attend a school that is within Jefferson State’s service area and has a dual enrollment agreement with the college.

The application process for dual enrollment courses can be completed online at jeffersonstate.edu/cte-scholarships.