× Expand Jefferson State Community College's Shelby-Hoover campus

Jefferson State Community College is hosting two days of auditions for the Jeff State Singers.

Auditions will take place on Wednesday, June 5, at the Shelby-Hoover campus and on Thursday, June 6, at the Jefferson County campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Full-tuition scholarship opportunities are available. Contact jkaufhold@jeffersonstate.edu to set an audition appointment.