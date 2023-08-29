Jeff State to hold College Night for adults considering starting, returning

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender The Judy Merritt Health Science Building at Jefferson State Community College's Shelby-Hoover campus on Valleydale Road.

Jefferson State Community College on Sept. 12 is hosting a college night specifically for adults who are considering beginning or returning to college.

The casual come-and-go event at Jeff State’s Shelby-Hoover campus off Valleydale Road will provide information on how to get started as well as the resources, programs and support services Jeff State offers.

Those include associate degrees, 116 transfer programs, 39 career and technical education programs and 30 short-term certificate programs. College officials also will be sharing about costs, financial aid, emergency assistance, counseling services and more.

“Many adults are interested in starting college for the first time, returning to school, or learning new skills, but they may not know where to start and they don't know what resources Jefferson State has to support them,” said David Bobo, director of community and media relations at Jeff State, in a press release.

During the event, participants also can hear from other adults who have overcome the typical barriers that adults face in completing college.

The event is scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Judy Merritt Health Sciences Building. Families and children are welcome, and refreshments will be provided.