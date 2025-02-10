Jeff State surgical tech program sees success

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jefferson State Community College. Surgical technician Donna Michelle Richardson will lead Jefferson State Community College’s new surgical technology program at the Shelby-Hoover campus.

Donna Michelle Richardson is 5 feet 3 inches tall, and every inch of her exudes an energy that makes you think she might lift off the ground at any moment.

It’s that energy that made her the perfect choice when Jefferson State Community College was seeking someone to lead its new surgical technology program at the Shelby-Hoover campus.

Richardson, a surgical technologist with more than 20 years of experience, joined Jefferson State in 2023, bringing her expertise and obvious passion for the field to the classroom. The profession has treated her well, she said, offering financial freedom, opportunities to travel, and the bonds forged in operating rooms.

“God grants lots of knowledge to people on purpose, and it’s so you can help and give forward to people. And that was the deciding factor for me,” Richardson said. “I think I’m at a time in life that, yes, I’m living well, I still will be able to travel, but I can give back to my community. It needs that. They need to have good, viable people.”

Surgical technologists play a pivotal role in operating rooms, and the career offers significant earning potential — all achievable in just two semesters.

The program was launched following discussions between local healthcare providers and Jefferson State’s leadership about a shortage of skilled scrub techs. The college responded quickly, establishing the program in record time. The program was first announced in November 2023. Within nine months, the first class had graduated.

“I’m proud as a peacock of this program,” Richardson said.

The two-semester program trains students in essential skills such as maintaining a sterile field, preparing surgical instruments, and assisting surgeons during procedures. Graduates are certified surgical technologists, qualifying them to step directly into high-demand roles.

Jefferson State’s program boasts an impressive job placement rate. Of the 14 students in the first graduating cohort, 13 secured jobs immediately. The only exception was a student who deferred employment due to pregnancy.

The program’s popularity has soared, with more than 450 applicants vying for just 24 spots in the latest class. The college has already added a second cohort and a part-time instructor to accommodate the growing demand. Richardson envisions further expansion, including the possibility of evening classes and additional staff.

By training local students for high-demand jobs, the program not only supports individual career advancement but also addresses critical healthcare needs in the region.

“They’re not going to have to wander around for a year trying to find that job. If you finish this program, you’re probably going to have a job agreement before you actually walk across the stage,” said David Bobo, director of communications at Jefferson State.

For Richardson, her goal is to leave behind a program that will allow others to follow in a profession that has rewarded her handsomely.

“I want my students to do better than I’ve done, and I’ve done a lot of stuff. I want them to be more successful than I am,” she said.