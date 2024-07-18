Jeff State Community College wins $50,000 grant for marketing outreach

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Instructor Brody Scott looks on as Andrew Stock takes out a weld from a piece of steel during a welding course at Jefferson State Community College in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Jefferson State Community College was one of seven public community colleges across the country to receive a $50,000 grant from the Lumina Foundation to enhance the college’s digital outreach and marketing.

More than 100 accredited community colleges applied for a grant by submitting a 90-second Instagram reel highlighting why their college is the best choice for practicality, convenience and excellence.

Others that won a $50,000 grant included Ohlone College and Chaffey College in California, Ocean County College in New Jersey, Community College of Beaver County in Pennsylvania, State University of New York (SUNY) Niagara in New York and Owens Community College in Ohio.

“Jefferson State is excited and grateful to receive the grant from Lumina Foundation, and we are especially proud to be the only recipient in the Southeastern United States,” Jefferson State Communications Director David Bobo said in a prepared statement. “The grant will provide significant resources for our marketing team to create new initiatives to share the many programs and opportunities available at Jefferson State.”

The Lumina Foundation, an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all, for the past two years has been focusing on strengthening community college brands., said Mary Laphen Pope, Lumina’s strategy officer for participation, in a news release.

“While discussions often focus on challenges such as enrollment declines, success stories about community colleges and their students are rarely highlighted,” Pope said. “We aim to change that.”

Jefferson serves more than 14,000 students each year, offering 116 university transfer programs, 39 career and technical programs, 30 short-term certificate programs and more than 100 dual enrollment courses at four campuses in Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair and Chilton counties, including the Shelby-Hoover campus on Valleydale Road in Hoover.